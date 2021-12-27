Watch now: Mundelein Carmel girls have imposing duo and more from the Classic

Grace Sullivan and Jordan Wood are extremely close, and their similar height is just the beginning.

The Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School standouts have been friends for years. And with Sullivan at 6-foot-4 and Wood at 6-5, the Corsairs duo provides double trouble for opponents.

“We’re like best friends off the court, too,” Sullivan said. “We’re always hanging out. That definitely helps that we’re super close off the court.”

On the court Tuesday at Bloomington’s Robert Frank Sports Complex, Sullivan scored 17 points and Wood 14 as No. 3 Carmel defeated No. 14 Peoria Richwoods, 51-28, in the first round of the Large School Girls bracket of the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Sullivan is a senior who is headed to Bucknell, while Wood is a junior who has committed to sign with Michigan State. The two first played together even before Wood enrolled at Carmel with the Midwest Elite summer team.

“We definitely bonded super quick off and on the court,” Wood said. “Anytime you saw Grace, you always saw me. Our moms are super close. My mom is not down at this tournament so I’ll go with their family to dinner.”

Carmel coach Bob Berg is delighted how well Sullivan and Wood play together and blend with their teammates.

“We have very good chemistry on the team this year. They are all willing to pass the ball,” Berg said. “We have to continue to be able to pass the ball and take care of the ball. I’m proud of the girls how they’ve been able to do that.”

Sullivan is a true post player, while Wood plays primarily on the wing. Both are athletic and run well.

“Jordan has more of a perimeter shot, which I’m working to get. I’m more of an inside look,” said Sullivan. “If she’s not open on the outside, she can dish it to me and we can do a little back and forth action.”

“She’s more of an inside player, stronger build, better post moves,” Wood said. “We work really well together.”

Carmel sees plenty of zone defenses from opponents hesitant or unable to match up with Sullivan and Wood one-on-one.

“We’re seeing other teams playing zone that don’t normally play zone,” said Berg. “It slows the pace of the game down, which we don’t always like. We like to get Grace and Jordan out in transition when we can. They move up and down the floor as well as any big in the state. I really do believe that.”

The supporting cast for Wood and Sullivan includes three-year starter Mia Gillis — a 6-1 junior — but is otherwise young with junior Kyla Smith, sophomores Ashley Schlabowske and Abbey Sullivan (Grace’s sister) and freshman Maia Cordova.

“It’s kind of a good mix,” Berg said. “Our guards are getting better and better as the season goes on and we need to continue to do that. I’m very encouraged by what I saw today.”

U High pulls upset

University High, the No. 13 seed in the Small School Girls tournament, knocked off No. 4 St. Joseph-Ogden, 50-40, at Normal Community.

The Pioneers (4-8) received 18 points from Naomi Elliott and 14 from Kayla Petersen. The Spartans fell to 8-4.

U High led 22-15 at the half and was tied 34-all after three quarters before prevailing in the final period by a 16-6 margin.

The Pioneers helped themselves at the free throw line, canning 14 of 17 for 82 percent. St. Joseph-Ogden was 9 of 16 for 56 percent.

U High meets Annawan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at BHS. Behind 28 points from Cassidy Miller, the 12th-seeded Bravettes knocked off No. 5 Rockford Lutheran, 51-49.

Thornton going it alone

Normal West assistant coach DT Thornton is in charge of the Wildcats for the tournament on his own.

Both West head coach Darrelynn Dunn and assistant Chelsea Gross are home with COVID-19, according to Thornton.

“We talked during practice and had a couple phone conversations. He (Dunn) gave me the game plan,” Thornton said after the 13th-seeded Wildcats dropped a 67-42 first round game to No. 4 Geneseo. “Everything was on him. He just told me to execute the game plan.”

West slipped to 4-10 and was paced by Ashley Wilcox with nine points and Emily Kobel and Joselyn Gale with eight apiece.

“We’re looking to improve and turn the corner to our season,” said Thornton. “We’re trying to get the girls confidence going into the postseason. All what the tournament is about is building our confidence.”

Geneseo (13-0) was led by Kammie Ludwig’s 21 points. Ludwig also had four of the Maple Leafs’ nine 3-pointers.

NCHS gets bye

The No. 2 Large School Girls seed, NCHS advanced to a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game Wednesday on its home court without playing Tuesday because Plainfield North was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Game of streaks

No. 6 seed Washington scored the first 14 points against No. 11 Rochester. After the Rockets registered the final six points of the first quarter, Washington struck again with 10 straight points to open the second quarter.

The Panthers led 26-8 at the half on their way to a 52-32 triumph.

Claire McDougall scored 14 points, Carly Vaughn 13 and Georgia Duncan 11 for Washington.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

