Watch now: Methodical Monticello stymies Central Catholic

SPRINGFIELD — A good shot was seldom good enough for an exceedingly patient Monticello High School basketball team Monday.

And that relentless quest for a great shot frequently was successful as the No. 6-ranked Sages downed Central Catholic 62-44 in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at Bank of Springfield Center.

“They don’t take any bad shots, and that helps them,” Saints sophomore Cole Certa said. “The moved the ball and made us work really hard. We didn’t play great defense.”

Central Catholic bowed out at 20-16, while Monticello takes a 32-3 record into Thursday's 2:30 p.m. state semifinal game at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“They did a great job. They were fundamentally sound and didn’t make any mistakes,” said Saints coach Jason Welch. “We didn’t execute quite the way we wanted to. They had a lot of open shots and they knocked them down.”

Central Catholic trailed 9-8 after one quarter as Will Vogel’s rebound basket with three seconds left cut the Saints deficit to one.

With Monticello in no hurry against the Central Catholic zone, the Saints attempted just five second-quarter shots.

The Sages received two 3-pointers from Dylan Ginalick and one each by Ben Cresap and Tristan Foran in the period and secured a 25-12 advantage entering halftime.

“We needed to move the basketball a little better, and we needed to get it inside,” Welch said. “We settled a little bit and were stagnant. They were really good. They got to the middle of the lane and made us take tough shots.”

A Certa 3-pointer at the 2:18 mark of the third quarter pulled the Saints within 38-27. But a crushing end to the quarter took Central Catholic out of contention.

Ginalick scored on a drive with six seconds left. As the Saints tried to hustle down the floor for a final shot, Trevor Fox swiped the ball and banked in a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to saddle the stunned Saints with a 46-27 deficit.

Monticello won the rebounding battle 25-17 behind 10 from Ginalick, who also scored a game-high 18 points. Fox chipped in 13 points and Ben Cresap 10.

“We struggled on offense,” Central Catholic junior Chase Fisher said. “We made some better decisions the second half, but it was too late.”

The Saints actually scored more points than their Illini Prairie Conference rivals usually surrender. Monticello was giving up just 40.3 entering the contest.

Certa topped Central Catholic with 10 points, and Colin Hayes had eight.

The Sages had defeated the Saints 64-54 on Jan. 14 in Bloomington.

