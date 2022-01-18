Watch now: LeRoy, El Paso-Gridley claim quarterfinal victories at McLean County Tournament

BLOOMINGTON – The inside-outside punch of 6-foot-5 senior Luke Stuepfert and 6-1 senior Ian Johnson built the LeRoy High School basketball team’s 18-point third quarter lead Monday at the 110th McLean County Tournament.

And despite the relentless efforts of Lexington, that margin dwindled considerably but never totally disappeared in the Panthers’ 47-44 quarterfinal victory.

“Every time it looked like they would get it below eight, they didn’t,” LeRoy coach Mark Edmundson said. “And then when we had a six-point lead, we had a little fumble there with four seconds left. But prior to that I thought we did a great job of taking all their heat.”

In Monday’s first quarterfinal, top-seeded El Paso-Gridley handled Heyworth 62-29. EPG and No. 4 seed LeRoy meet in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The matchups in Tuesday’s quarterfinals have No. 2 Eureka facing No. 10 Tremont at 6:30 p.m. with No. 3 Flanagan-Cornell and No. 11 Fieldcrest squaring off at 8.

LeRoy-Lexington

A forgettable first quarter ended with a 4-2 LeRoy edge. While the Panthers (13-3) found their offensive footing in the second quarter, Lexington (13-8) did not. LeRoy held an 18-7 halftime margin.

“I didn’t know who that team was,” said Minutemen coach Doug Yoder, whose team hit just 3 of 19 first-half shots. “I don’t know if it was the atmosphere or what. Granted, they had some good defense. But we couldn’t do anything that first half.”

LeRoy extended its advantage to 29-11 before Lexington showed signs of life. Johnson scored seven of his 18 points in the third quarter.

“We knew we were bigger than them, but they’re faster. I think size was a big advantage for us,” Johnson said. “Move the ball, be smart and don’t turn it over.

"They like to go after the ball and get steals. We knew we had to be very strong, and I think we did a pretty good job of that the first half. The second half we turned it over a little bit more.”

Utilizing a full-court press, Lexington pulled within five on a Kaden Tolan basket in the last 10 seconds, and Alec Thomas scored off a steal at the four-second mark for the final margin.

“I know these guys don’t quit,” Yoder said of his team. "They wanted to start pressing helter skelter. They kept fighting, kept battling. We lost by three and didn’t play very well.”

Stuepfert finished with 16 points, and Johnson led the Panthers with seven rebounds.

“Our whole goal is to make them shoot quick or when they penetrate make them have to shoot over Luke,” said Edmundson. “Ian made some big shots in the first half to lengthen that lead from the 3-point line and then did some one-on-one stuff in the second half when we really needed a basket. He was great at both ends.”

Lexington’s 24 fourth-quarter points were more than its total over the initial three periods. Ben Peacock led the Minutemen with 15 points, Thomas added 12 and Tolan 10 and seven rebounds.

EPG-Heyworth

Ranked ninth in Class 2A, EPG (17-2) held the No. 9 seed Hornets without a first quarter point to lead 13-0.

“That’s what we focus on, defensive intensity. Coach (Nathaniel Meiss) drills it into us every practice and before every game,” EPG senior Luke Ihlenfeldt said. “That’s a chip on our shoulder we take into every game.”

Heyworth (9-10) shot 4 of 20 while falling behind 24-10 in the first half.

“That’s a good team, but we shouldn’t have been scared of them,” said Hornets coach Lyndon Jason. “We’ve got to be tougher than that. We’ve got to play more like they did and get to their speed of the game.”

Freshman Micah Meiss tossed in three third-quarter 3-pointers as the Titans carried a 47-25 cushion into the final quarter.

“We came out flat offensively, but defensively we did a great job,” Coach Meiss said. “We could feed off that. Throughout the night I thought we made every possession difficult for them at that end of the floor.”

Ihlenfeldt’s 15 points paced EPG. Jake Funk chipped in 11, Micah Meiss 10 and Asa Smith seven points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Connor Moore topped Heyworth with eight points.

