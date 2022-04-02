Watch now: Kloe Froebe of Lincoln named Pantagraph girls basketball Player of the Year

LINCOLN — When the Froebes play basketball, they prefer the whole family be involved.

“My parents always say they were born with a basketball in their hands,” said Kloe Froebe, the third of Kent and Kari Froebe’s four children. “If we weren’t in the gym, we were outside practicing in the front yard. We always had something going, some sort of basketball.”

At Lincoln High School, that basketball is in Kloe’s hands. Having surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in just two seasons and holding several Division I scholarship offers as a sophomore, Froebe is the Pantagraph’s girls basketball Player of the Year.

Following in the footsteps of not only her parents but older siblings Kaden and Kaelyn, Kloe was an Associated Press Class 3A all-state selection and a finalist for the Miss Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 24.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.8 assists in her second varsity season with the Railsplitters.

Kent and Kari Froebe both played basketball at Monmouth College. Kari is one of Kloe’s summer coaches with Illinois Elite and the junior high coach at West Lincoln-Broadwell. Kent is superintendent at Lincoln Elementary School.

Kaelyn is a senior starter at McKendree. The 2020 Pantagraph boys Player of the Year, Kaden is a sophomore starter at Missouri S&T.

“I don’t think I quite realized what I was capable of doing until watching my sister and going to her tournaments,” said Kloe. “Seeing her accomplishments. I thought maybe I can do that, too.”

The fourth Froebe child, fourth grader Kruz, has already played a role in Kloe’s basketball development.

“He was just learning to walk, and we used him as a cone,” Kloe said with a laugh. “We had to dribble around him. Only one time we ran into him.”

Kloe began running through the thoughts of college recruiters early on.

“It was Saint Louis University, eighth grade year,” she said of her first scholarship offer. “I was not expecting it. I can remember Mom being with me. I just started crying ‘oh my gosh, this is real.’ ”

The number of Division I scholarship offers has grown to around 15 and includes Illinois State and Illinois.

College programs are drawn to the 5-foot-8 Froebe’s basketball acumen and well-rounded skills.

“The game comes very natural to her,” said Lincoln coach Taylor Rohrer. “She’s a very intelligent basketball player. She knows what to do in certain situations.”

Rohrer believes Froebe’s well-rounded game makes her extremely difficult to defend.

“She can shoot the 3, but she also has a great attack from both the left and right side,” Rohrer said. “If you guard her too close, she goes to the rim. If you’re too far away, she’s going to hit the 3. She has a great pull-up jumper, too. She’s just a dynamic player. That sets her apart from the competition.”

The Lincoln coach also gives Froebe high marks for leadership.

“The most special thing about her is the way she leads our team. She’s very inclusive,” said Rohrer. “She’s an excellent passer. She gets teammates open and believes in them. It’s all about her helping the team to have success. She’s so humble, so selfless. She does it with such grace.”

Froebe, who has been working on the Euro step move since second grade, made a smooth transition to high school varsity as a freshman because of extensive time on the summer club circuit.

“With the summer ball competition, it wasn’t a new thing for me,” she said. “The size of the court is a little different so I had to get in a little more shape.”

Froebe believes there is plenty to concern herself with in the present that looking too far into the future isn’t wise.

“I personally like to think about the now and striving to achieve my goals and helping my teammates achieve our team goals,” said Froebe. “I want to become a more consistent shooter and become stronger and faster. Those are my two main goals.”

She also knows the time to plot her college basketball future lies ahead.

“We’ve talked about it. I’m hoping to have it decided by the end of my junior year,” Froebe said. “But I have a lot to do today so we can push everything in the future for another time.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

