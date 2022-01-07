Watch now: Jordan Cherry's 19 points help Normal West down Champaign Central

"I was proud we were able to come through in the fourth quarter and get enough stops defensively and guarding the ball and guarding their drive," said Hafermann. "On the offensive end, we were strong enough not to turn the ball over especially when we had that four-point lead (at 44-40)."
Junior guard Logan Sluder added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Senior guard Ta'Shawn Butler and freshman forward Chris Bush paced Champaign Central (2-7, 1-3) with nine points each. The Maroons committed 22 turnovers and went 7 of 14 at the line.
West faces Granite City at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Taylorville Shootout.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Normal West takes on Champaign Central at home
