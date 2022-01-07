Watch now: Jordan Cherry's 19 points help Normal West down Champaign Central

NORMAL — Senior forward Jordan Cherry scored 19 points to lead Normal West to a 47-42 victory over Champaign Central in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game Friday night.

Cherry's pass led to Isaac Demosthenes' layup with 3:04 left that broke a 40-all tie and started a 7-0 run to put the game away for the Wildcats, who improved to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12.

West head coach Ed Hafermann admitted "that's what you call an ugly win." The Wildcats shot 33% from the field and committed 14 turnovers.

"I was proud we were able to come through in the fourth quarter and get enough stops defensively and guarding the ball and guarding their drive," said Hafermann. "On the offensive end, we were strong enough not to turn the ball over especially when we had that four-point lead (at 44-40)."

Junior guard Logan Sluder added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Senior guard Ta'Shawn Butler and freshman forward Chris Bush paced Champaign Central (2-7, 1-3) with nine points each. The Maroons committed 22 turnovers and went 7 of 14 at the line.

West faces Granite City at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Taylorville Shootout.

