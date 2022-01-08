Watch now: Jordan Cherry delivers in grandfather's memory as Normal West edges Champaign

NORMAL — When senior Jordan Cherry came off the Normal West High School bench in the first quarter Friday night, he didn't feel alone.

"It was a year ago yesterday," said Cherry, referring to the death of his grandfather, Bill Cherry. "He was my No. 1 fan. It (the game) meant a lot to me. I had his name and the day he was born and the day he died on my shoes. I'm always playing for him."

Cherry made an immediate impact. He knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter to get the slow-starting Wildcats going against Champaign Central in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game. Cherry also made some big plays in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 points as West grinded out a 47-42 victory.

"I turned to our AD (athletic director Wes Temples) afterwards and said, 'I guess that's what you would call an ugly win,' " said West head coach Ed Hafermann. "That's what we told our players at the end. But the key is the last word we said, which is a win."

Here are some takeaways from the game as the Wildcats improved to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12.

CHERRY DELIVERS

Hafermann knew Friday "was a tough time" for Cherry as the 6-foot-2 forward dealt with the first year anniversary of his grandfather's death. That Cherry scored 11 points in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 17-11 lead wasn't surprising.

"He played with a lot of passion and energy," said Hafermann. "That's something he does each and every time, but the mindset that he had was where he needed him to be."

Cherry also came out big to start the second half. He scored six points in the third quarter after Champaign (2-7, 1-3) took the lead to give West a 35-32 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

"My teammates were getting me the ball, especially as I was making shots," said Cherry. "We have a mindset as a team when one guy is doing well, we try to work the ball his way."

While Cherry's short jumper in the lane tied the game at 37-all, his biggest plays in the fourth quarter didn't come while scoring. His assist on a two-on-one fast break to Isaac Demosthenes for a layup with 3:04 left gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 42-40. Then, when the Maroons' Dwayne Hubbard missed two free throws with 1:43 left, Cherry grabbed the key rebound.

STRUGGLING OFFENSE

The Wildcats shot just 33% from the field. Take away Cherry's 3-point shooting and West went 4 of 23 outside the arc.

"We need to shoot the ball better. That's been one of the surprises for our team," said Hafermann. "In practices and this summer we shot the ball extremely well from the 3-point line, and right now the shots aren't falling. When shots aren't falling like tonight, we have to rely on our defense. We did a good job defensively, especially when we got to our half-court sets."

Max Ziebarth, the Wildcats' 6-5 center and primary inside scorer, had a tough game as the Maroons played a 2-3 zone most of the way. Ziebarth missed six of his first seven shots, but when Champaign went back to man defense he drove inside for a basket to put West ahead, 44-40, late in the fourth quarter.

"We ran a little quick-hit play for him and got some isolation," said Hafermann. "He was able to clip the hip and get to the rim and make that layup. It was a big possession for us at that point."

LOTS OF GAMES

Friday night was the Wildcats' first game since the Pekin Holiday Tournament where the Wildcats went 2-2 without Hafermann and junior guard Logan Sluder, who scored 11 points, because of COVID-19 protocols.

Now the Wildcats are in a stretch of seven games in nine days, the last six on the road. West faces Granite City in the Taylorville Shootout on Saturday.

"Definitely it's going to be a long week, but me and the guys are excited to get back to playing a lot," said Cherry.

The key games for Hafermann are at Peoria Richwoods on Tuesday and Peoria High on Friday as the Wildcats try to stay in the thick of the Big 12 race.

"There's not a whole lot of practices between now and all those games to get better," said Hafermann. "We're kind of learning a little bit on the fly in terms of games."

