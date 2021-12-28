Watch now: Iowa commit Freeman, Missouri signee Jones make life tough for U High

NORMAL — Andrew McDowell isn't sure what University High School's basketball team did to deserve facing a slew of Division I players.

"We have another game at 3:30 today," said the U High coach on Tuesday morning. "I hope not (to see another)."

One night after facing two high-major college prospects from East St. Louis in the State Farm Holiday Classic's Large School Boys Division, the Pioneers saw another bright and early at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a consolation bracket game at Normal West.

Owen Freeman, a 6-foot-10 junior center, didn't disappoint with an Iowa assistant coach watching. The Hawkeyes commit scored an efficient 18 points as Bradley-Bourbonnais beat U High, 60-44.

"We had to bring it today. We didn't bring enough energy and we struggled with mental toughness," said Freeman of a loss to Peoria High on Monday. "We weren't all there. Today we knew we had to bounce back."

On Monday night, U High had to contend with Macalaeb Rich, Missouri signee Christian Jones and East St. Louis. Rich, a well-built 6-6 junior who is drawing high-major interest, poured in 32 points and 6-5 senior point guard Jones added 20 as the Flyers took a 69-45 victory.

"We played well," said Jones, whose team faced Peoria High in a quarterfinal game Tuesday night. "We played hard on defense and talked to each other and played as a team today."

Jones used showcase events in Bloomington and Rockford during the summer to elevate his recruiting stock. He signed on with Missouri and its head coach, East St. Louis legend Cuonzo Martin.

"He's my point guard and my leader," said East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers of Jones. "He's instrumental in stepping up and helping his team find its identity. He brings a lot of energy and knowledge to some of the younger guys we have on this team. He's kind of like a coach on the court."

Jones said he will do whatever the Flyers need to succeed.

"I believe I'm a pass-first point guard, but when the team needs me to score I can get a bucket," he said.

The 185-pound Jones said his goal is to get "bigger, faster and stronger" before he arrives at Missouri and competes in the Southeastern Conference against the likes of Kentucky and Auburn.

"I believe I can be a point guard and vocal leader and help the team in ways if I put my game in motion," he said.

Freeman took a visit to Iowa for the Hawkeyes' football homecoming game in October and decided to make an early commitment.

"I just knew it was my fit. I had a special connection with the coaches and players," he said. "As a man of faith I prayed about it, and that's where I felt I should be. On the way home I felt this is where I'm supposed to be."

Freeman has faced every kind of defense this season. U High often double- and tripled-him in the post, but Freeman showed an ability to kick it out to an open shooter.

That helped the Boilermakers sink 11 treys.

"There were a couple games this season when Owen caught the ball and had five guys rushing at him," said B-B coach Joe Lightfoot. "But I love that he's such a willing passer and a skilled one, at that. The other guys are doing their job, spacing out and getting to open space for him to make passes to them. They trust him and he trusts them, and that makes our offense a whole heck of a lot better."

The early commitment has stopped the phone calls and texts from college coaches. Freeman likes being able to just "be a high school kid."

But being a Big Ten recruit has put a target on Freeman's back.

"I feel a lot of pressure from everybody because I have to go out and showcase my abilities and show why I'm committed," he said.

Freeman watches video of former Iowa standout Luka Garza to see what post moves he can put into his game.

But it's the Hawkeyes' current star he would like to emulate in the future.

"I'm really looking at Keegan Murray and the way he's able to stretch the floor," said Freeman. "He's killing it right now."

Certa sets record

Central Catholic sophomore guard Cole Certa dazzled an early-morning crowd at Shirk Center on Tuesday with his 3-point shooting display. He broke a tournament record in the process as the Saints handled Annawan, 72-32, in a Small School Boys consolation-bracket game.

Certa connected on 10 shots from outside the arc to break the previous tourney record of nine set Rock Island Alleman's Tyler Ryan in 1999.

"My teammates did a great job finding me," said Certa, who hit six treys in the first quarter. "They penetrated the gaps and found me pretty good ... at halftime one of my teammates went up to me and said you're close to the record. I thought I could do it."

The record for most 3-pointers in a tournament is well within Certa's reach with two games left. He also sank four during Monday's loss to East Dubuque and is four away from breaking Ryan's record of 17 established 22 years ago.

"I've grown up playing here (at Shirk Center) in a lot of tournaments," said Certa. "I definitely have a good feel for the court."

Cleveland, Redd pace NCHS

Chicago North Lawndale was tied with No. 1-seed Normal Community at 11-all after the first quarter of Tuesday's LSB quarterfinal at Normal West.

Then came a flurry of NCHS steals and dunks. The Ironmen went on a 13-0 run to take control and coasted to a 68-48 victory.

Zach Cleveland, a Liberty recruit, led the Ironmen (12-1) with 27 points while Trey Redd contributed 13 points and 12 assists.

"That run all started on the defensive end," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig. "As the coach at Normal Community we've had some runs before, but they're not like that. We were able to pressure and get some steals for layups and dunks and lob dunks. It's kind of a new thing for all of us."

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, the No. 1 SSB seed, used a similar formula to NCHS while winning its quarterfinal. A big second quarter broke a tie after the first eight minutes and led the Cyclones to a 66-49 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara. Junior guard Jake Hamilton scored 20 points to pace SHG.

Winnebago rolls

Top-seeded Winnebago scored the ninth most points in girls tournament history when it routed Riverdale, 80-19, in a Small School first-round game Monday.

The 61-point victory margin also was second largest in tournament history.

Tuesday's quarterfinal game wasn't quite a runaway. The Indians led 14-9 at halftime before earning a 33-21 victory over No. 9-seed Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern.

The No. 1 seed in the Large School Girls Bracket, Morton, advanced to the semifinals by beating No. 9 Rock Island, 48-35. Katie Krupa, a Harvard recruit, paced the Potters with 19 points.

Volunteer of Year

Announcer Mike Walker thought there was just a break in the action after the first quarter of the NCHS-North Lawndale game.

He was surprised when he gave up the mic and it was announced Walker, a long-time tournament helper, was the recipient of the Selden Marquart Volunteer of the Year award.

