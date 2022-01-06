Watch now: Improved defense sparks Eureka ahead of matchup with EPG, former coach

EUREKA — Eureka High School basketball coach Aaron Dohner had been intrigued by what his team would look like with a bit better defense.

For a late Christmas present, the Hornets showed him. Eureka allowed a mere 34 points per game while winning the Macomb Holiday Tournament for the first time.

“I feel like we really turned the corner defensively over at Macomb,” said Dohner, “understanding the pace of the game a little better and doing what we can to help the pace go more in our favor.”

The third-seeded Hornets survived a close call in the first round (43-41 over Abingdon-Avon) before applying the defensive clamps on Lewistown (54-34), Macomb (44-31) and Farmington (55-30).

“We picked up the defense,” senior Trevor Heffren said. “At the beginning of the year, defense was a struggle for us. As that tournament went on, we matured defensively.”

“Picking up our energy on defense really helped us on the offensive end, too,” said Tyler Heffren, Trevor’s sophomore brother. “It’s leading us to better shots and better efficiencies.”

That improved defense will be put to the test Friday when El Paso Gridley (13-2 overall) visits Eureka (12-3). Both teams area 4-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference. EPG is ranked 10th in Class 2A, while the Hornets are receiving votes.

Both Heffrens played a huge role in Eureka’s success at Macomb. Tyler was selected Most Valuable Player after averaging 20 points and 6.3 rebounds. Trevor joined his brother on the all-tournament team.

“They get along really well. They play really well together,” Dohner said. “They always seem to know where the other one is. They both work really hard and are great kids to be around.”

At 6-foot-3, Tyler paces Eureka in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (7.1). The 6-2 Trevor adds 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.

“I love playing with my brother. We just connect,” said Trevor. “We have two different styles. I’m more of a slasher. He’s a big banger and shooter.”

Tyler, who also leads Eureka with 34 3-pointers, doesn’t mind when older brother offers advice.

“I usually take it. He’s had more experience than me,” Tyler said. “It’s really fun. We pick each other up.”

Bolstering Eureka’s rebounding effort is 6-3 junior Skyler Wilcox. Juniors Justis Bachman and Jacob Morin and sophomore Tyler Tate are the primary guards. Bachman is the point guard, while Tate and Carson Gold are effective 3-point shooters.

“We’ve kind of found our groove. Whenever we can get the ball to them (the Heffrens) they usually put it in the hoop,” said Bachman. “We’ve had some great success on defense, and that’s helped us put up points.”

Friday’s Eureka-EPG showdown is ripe with sub plots. Not only are both teams HOIC championship contenders, but it marks the return to Eureka of Hall of Fame coach Tim Meiss.

Dohner was Meiss’ assistant for 16 years before Meiss retired after last season. Meiss is now a volunteer assistant coach for his son, EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss.

“Aside from the coach he is that’s very well documented, he’s just a great man and a great leader of his family,” Dohner said of the elder Meiss. “It was different at the beginning of the year. The guy you’ve been talking to about basketball for the last 16 years is not there anymore. That in itself I had to get used to.

“A lot of things he did as a basketball coach, you try to adapt it to fit what you want to do. I’m sure there is a ton of that in me. I hope there is a lot of similarity in what we’re trying to do because he had a lot of success and did a great job for so long.”

Dohner is more than just a coaching colleague of the Meisses, he's family. Lena, his wife of 15 years, is Tim’s daughter and Nathaniel’s sister.

Trevor Heffren called the transition to Dohner as head coach “actually pretty seamless. I really like Coach Meiss. I’ve got a connection with him. With Dohner, I have a good connection with him, too.”

“It’s going to be fun, super exciting,” said Bachman. “We’ll be just fine if we keep playing the way we are.”

