Watch now: Hopes of reaching Champaign dashed for No. 3 NCHS in loss to Quincy

COLLINSVILLE — When halftime arrived anyone who had seen Normal Community play this season thought the Ironmen were in good shape despite trailing Quincy, 20-15, in the Collinsville Class 4A Sectional championship game.

The No. 3-ranked Ironmen had committed nine turnovers and made 6 of 15 shots. They looked tentative and unsure against Quincy's 1-2-2 matchup zone. Surely they would make the necessary adjustments.

Then came the first 10-plus minutes of the second half when it got much, much worse.

Quincy sprinted out to a 22-point lead with 5:48 left. But NCHS stormed back with full-court pressure, converting turnovers into baskets and finally getting some 3-pointers to fall. When Quincy missed two free throws with nine seconds left and clinging to a three-point lead, the Ironmen somehow had a chance to force overtime.

Zach Cleveland got a clean 3-point look from the top of the key. His attempt hit the backboard and appeared to be going down before spinning out. Quincy's Jeremiah Talton was fouled going for the rebound and sank two free throws with 1.8 seconds left as the Blue Devils pulled off a stunning 56-51 upset victory.

Here are three takeaways from the loss that derailed NCHS' hopes of reaching Champaign for next weekend's state tournament.

Win streak snapped

"They did a great job. We missed some shots we normally make," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig, as the Ironmen's 26-game winning streak was snapped. "We got way down. I thought we had a chance. We had a 3-ball by Zach in the air for the tie and it just didn't go in."

Cleveland, the 6-foot-7 Liberty University recruit, paced the Ironmen (33-2) with 18 points and nine rebounds. No one else scored in double figures. The Ironmen shot 35.8% from the field, went 4 of 23 from outside the arc and had an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers.

Quincy (28-5), which advanced to the Illinois State Super-Sectional to play Bolingbrook at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Redbird Arena, was led by 19 points from Talton, a senior. Two freshmen, Bradley Longcor and Keshaun Thomas, played well beyond their years and contributed 16 and 13 points, respectively. Thomas also grabbed 12 rebounds.

"We put together a really good game plan and the players really bought into the game plan and executed it to perfection," said Quincy head coach Andy Douglas. "Against a team like Normal you have to. It doesn't take too many mistakes. Luckily we built up a sizeable lead to cure some of the mistakes we made down the stretch."

Cold third quarter

Cleveland split a pair of free throws to start the third quarter to cut Quincy's lead to four. But the Ironmen went ice cold as Quincy rattled off the next 14 points before Famious French's layup with 50 seconds left ended the drought.

"We missed some wide open 3s you have to make against a zone like that," said Witzig. "They did a good job boxing out. You have to give them credit."

The Blue Devils led 36-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Longcor's 3-pointer with 5:48 left gave Quincy a 45-23 advantage before NCHS' comeback started.

Three-pointers by Robbie Brent, Crofton Perry and Cleveland drew NCHS within 49-42 with 2:20 left. Trey Redd's drive for a layup cut the gap to 50-44 with 1:41 left.

Quincy then missed six of 10 free throws, including a pair by Longcor with nine seconds left, that nearly saved NCHS' season.

'Heads high'

"We're going to hold our heads high. We've had a lot of fun. I love these guys," said Witzig. "We've had a fun two to three years with these guys. I'm really disappointed because we were hoping to keep it going, but that's how it happens sometimes in March.

"This one hurts. But we had a really great, fun season."

Douglas said Quincy started playing its matchup zone during the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. The Blue Devils had to make some adjustments because of NCHS' superior size with Cleveland and 6-8 sophomore Jaheem Webber.

"Defense is tough for high school kids to buy into, and they bought in and continue to buy in," said Douglas. "They understand we have to play really good defense. We may not be as skilled as everyone else, but when you can guard like these guys can guard and have the heart and grit that they have, you can compete with anybody."

