Watch now: Furious rally falls short as No. 3 Normal Community upset by Quincy

COLLINSVILLE — Normal Community nearly rallied from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit before coming up short as Quincy upset the No. 3-ranked Ironmen, 56-51, in the Class 4A Collinsville Sectional championship game.

Zach Cleveland's 3-point attempt with three seconds hit the backboard and appeared to be going in before spinning out. Quincy freshman Bradley Longcor sank two free throws with 1.8 seconds left for the final margin.

"They did a great job. We missed some shots we normally make," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig, as the Ironmen's 26-game winning streak was snapped. "We got way down. I thought we had a chance. We had a 3-ball by Zach in the air for the tie and it just didn't go in."

Cleveland, the 6-foot-7 Liberty University recruit, paced the Ironmen with 18 points and nine rebounds. The Ironmen shot 35.8% from the field and had difficulty getting the ball inside against Quincy's 1-2-2 matchup zone.

Quincy (28-5), which advanced to the Illinois State Super-Sectional to play Bolingbrook at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Redbird Arena, was led by senior guard Jeremiah Dalton's 19 points. Longcor and another freshman, 6-5 Keshaun Thomas, contributed 16 and 13 points, respectively. Thomas also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Blue Devils extended a 20-15 halftime lead to 36-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Longcor's 3-pointer with 5:48 left gave Quincy a 45-23 advantage before NCHS went on a 21-9 run to get within 50-44 on Trey Redd's drive for a layup with 1:41 left.

Quincy missed six of 10 free throws to give NCHS a chance before Cleveland almost sent the game into overtime.

