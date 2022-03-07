Watch now: Four takeaways as No. 1 Yorkville Christian races past Lexington in super-sectional

NORMAL — It was almost impossible for Ben Peacock and Lexington High School's basketball team to feel like losers Monday night.

Granted, the Minutemen were no match for No. 1-ranked Yorkville Christian. Duke recruit Jaden Schutt opened the Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional with a dunk and 3-pointer and the Mustangs were well on their way to a 71-33 victory at Redbird Arena.

Lexington, coming off its first sectional title since 1999, was buoyed by a large crowd that pretty much knew it was over early and really didn't care about the final score.

"When we ran out here in opening warmups and everyone was out there cheering, it was one of the best feelings I've ever had in my life," said Peacock, a senior guard. "The community supported us so much. Even when we were losing by a lot of points, they cheered us on. I loved every second having us out on that court. We've done something no one at Lexington has done for a long, long time. It was awesome."

Lexington, which finished with a 24-13 record after winning its first sectional since 1999, was led by Carter Coffman's eight points. Alec Thomas added seven points and 11 rebounds.

"I'm just so proud of our guys. It's only my second year, but they bought into me," said Lexington head coach Doug Yoder. "If you would have said Lexington is in the Elite Eight, I don't think there's a lot of teams who would have said that."

Here are four takeaways from Monday's game as Yorkville Christian moved to a 10 a.m. semifinal game against Steeleville at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Duke recruit dominates

Schutt, a 6-foot-6 guard, poured in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while playing just three quarters. Both coaches rested their starters in the fourth quarter with Yorkville Christian leading 69-25 and a running clock during the last eight minutes.

Thomas, a junior forward, will have something to tell his grandchildren one day about defending a Duke recruit.

"Honestly it was great. I felt I didn't do that bad, to be honest," said Thomas. "I had to work around those screens. Honestly it's a great feeling playing here despite the loss. It was an amazing season."

Three other Yorkville Christian starters finished in double figures as KJ Vasser and Brayden Long scored 13 points each and Tyler Burrows added 11.

"We were going to try and slow them down, but when you have probably four All-Staters on that team it's kind of hard," said Yoder. "We've been playing well lately. We tried man (defense). Obviously it didn't work, but if we would have stayed in zone I think they would have shot us out of it."

Yorkville Christian made 13 3-pointers compared to 10 baskets inside the arc.

"They're the state champs," said Yoder. "If we lose to the state champs, that's a good season."

Football carryover

Most of Lexington's players were on the Ridgeview-Lexington football co-op that advanced to the Class 1A semifinals before losing to eventual champion Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

Yoder said the basketball team didn't have a full practice before its first game. But the momentum built during football didn't stop.

"We had an insane run in football and it carried over into basketball. We had some bumpy stuff along the way," said Peacock. "We had some losses and we didn't finish as well in the (McLean) county tournament as we hoped. It helped us prepare for tough games in the postseason. It was a crazy season, a lot of ups and down, but we made the most of it at the end."

Heroes' welcomes

After winning the Roanoke-Benson Regional by beating Heyworth and then the Watseka Sectional against Decatur St. Teresa, the Minutemen returned home in style.

"I came here and never had a firetruck escort. We've had two firetruck escorts, regional championship and sectional championship. Unbelievable," said Yoder. "People were lining the streets. I said what is this? They're like, this is Lexington basketball. Our community is unbelievable. Meals, parents, it's just unbelievable. You saw by the crowd tonight. We outnumbered them by a lot."

Thomas believes the scene can be repeated in 2023.

"This is the start of a new era. We have a lot of great classes behind us that will do the same thing," he said. "It hit me at the beginning of playoffs all the great support we had and great community supporting us."

Champaign bound

The state tournament returns to Champaign for the first time since 1995. The Class 1A and 2A semifinals will be Thursday, with the Class 3A and 4A semifinals on Friday. All four championship games will be played on Saturday.

"We had goal sheets at the beginning of the year, and every player said to a man their goal was to play for a state championship and win a state championship," said Yorkville Christian head coach Aaron Sovern. "We remind them of that every day. That's a a goal and it doesn't come easy."

The Mustangs' five postseason victories have come easy by nearly a a 40-point average margin.

"We knew what they (Lexington) were trying to run and executed it like crazy in practice," said Sovern. "The nice thing is we had so much pressure they didn't get to run many sets. They run good stuff over there and are a good team, but our guys were able to jam up some stuff."

