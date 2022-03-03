Watch now: Four from area on AP All-State girls basketball teams

Four Pantagraph area high school girls basketball players have been selected to the first or second teams of the Associated Press All-State squad.
Lincoln sophomore Kloe Froebe was a first team pick in Class 3A after averaging 24.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Railsplitters.
In 2A, Clinton senior Mallory Cyrulik, Eureka junior Ellie Cahill and Fieldcrest junior Ashlyn May were second team choices.
Receiving honorable mention were Bloomington senior Marissa Hilt in 3A, Olympia senior Taylor Nowaskie and Tremont junior Whitney Rumbold in 2A and Mount Pulaski junior Alexis Wade in 1A.
