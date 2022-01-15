Watch now: Five takeaways from Bloomington's win behind Joe Caldwell

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School junior Joe Caldwell kept his contributions on the quiet side for three quarters Friday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

The 6-foot-4 Caldwell made a significant impact with 10 rebounds through three quarters but did not dent the scorebook.

Caldwell remedied that situation with nine key points in the final period to help the Purple Raiders defeat Champaign Centennial, 69-59, in Big 12 Conference play.

“The team brought it to me, to be honest,” said Caldwell. “If we can play like this every game we can take it. It’s just teamwork we have to build up and work on.”

Caldwell finished with 14 rebounds as BHS beat Centennial, 50-34, on the backboards.

“Joe is a great offensive player. He struggles with confidence sometimes and assertiveness,” Raiders coach Spencer Johnson said. “He’s a really good shooter when he’s set and ready. That’s what we want him to be every time, set and ready to make a play.”

Here are other takeaways from the Big 12 game as BHS improved to 5-14 and 2-4 in league play.

Newsome starts fast

Raiders sophomore Niko Newsome flashed the skills that college recruiters are already starting to notice with 14 first-quarter points. The 6-5 Newsome totaled 19 points and eight rebounds.

“The team all came together and showed we can beat anybody in the conference if we really play,” said Newsome.

“Niko is a very talented player. I challenge him day in and day out in practice to tap into that next level of being a great competitor and being an everyday guy,” Johnson said. “He’s been answering that call as of late. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Fouls and turnovers

After jetting to a 25-12 first quarter lead, BHS got itself into trouble in the second period with six turnovers and a bevy of fouls that sent Centennial to the line for 19 of its total of 34 free throws.

“A lot of fouls were being called. We had three of our starters out in foul trouble,” said Johnson. “Our bench guys came in and gave us a great spark. They kept that momentum for us, and were able to keep us with the lead.”

Beasley’s slam

In a game that featured few long possession and 122 shots, BHS was able to hold the ball effectively for the final shot of the opening half.

John Shuey passed to Adam Beasley on a back door cut for a dunk that sent the Raiders into halftime with a 38-33 advantage.

Beasley scored 17 points and Shuey 11.

Attendance limited

Friday’s game was played under a new District 87 attendance policy. Each rostered player on both teams was limited to four spectators and no other tickets were sold.

BHS athletic director Tony Bauman said the policy will be examined on a weekly basis.

