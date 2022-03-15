Watch now: Five from Area unanimous picks on Illini Prairie all-star squad

Five Pantagraph area basketball players have been voted unanimous selections on the Illini Prairie Conference all-star first teams.

Unanimous picks on the boys side were Cole Certa of Central Catholic, Prairie Central's Dylan Bazzell, Monticello's Ben Cresap and Ty Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden.

Other boys first team members were Riley Weber of Pontiac, Monticello's Dylan Ginalick and Blake Kimball of Tolono Unity.

Unanimous girls choices were Elyssa Stenger of Central Catholic, Olympia's Taylor Nowaskie and Prairie Central's Chloe Sisco.

Also part of the girls first team were Marley Williamson of IVC and SJO's Ella Armstrong and Taylor Wells.

Area players on respective second teams were Drew Haberkorn, Tyler Curl and Mariya Sisco of Prairie Central, Pontiac's Logan Barnett and Bailey Masching, Central Catholic's Cate Uhren and Casey Wissmiller of Olympia.

Honorable mention selections included Pontiac's Henry Brummel, Kerr Bauman and Michael Kuska, Colin Hayes of Central Catholic and Olympia's Saegen Pierce.

Elliott makes all-CS8

University High senior Naomi Elliott was named to the Central State Eight All-Conference girls basketball team, while teammate Kayla Petersen was special mention.

U High's Mason Funk was a special mention choice on the boys basketball team.

The Pioneers' Camden Swigart and Matthew Meyer were named to the all-conference swimming team with Rylan Nelson and Dominic Taulbee earning special mention. U High's Hunter Otto, Zachary Goss, Joseph Hunt and Isaiah Im were all-conference in wrestling.

