Watch now: First half success holds up for Normal Community victory

NORMAL – The Normal Community High School basketball team needed a spark late in the first quarter Friday.

Once Braylon Roman and Trey Redd provided it, the Ironmen were off and running toward a 58-36 Big 12 Conference victory over Peoria Richwoods.

“I thought we played an unbelievable first half. We really made it hard for them to score,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “We rebounded well and got some fast break layups. Braylon Roman and Eli Benson hit some big threes to push the lead out.”

The Ironmen, who improved to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, led just 8-5 but scored the final seven points of the first period.

NCHS scored five of those points in the last 21 seconds. Roman knocked down a 3-pointer and then stole the ball and passed to a streaking Redd for a layup and a 15-5 lead.

“I thought that was a stretch that gave us a real nice cushion to build on in the second quarter,” said Witzig.

The Ironmen did exactly that, connecting on 8 of 13 second-quarter shots to carry a whopping 37-10 advantage into halftime.

“As guards, we try to make it easier on our big men and be aggressive on the offensive and defensive end,” said Redd, who scored seven of his nine points in the second quarter.

Richwoods (3-5, 1-2) still had some fight. The Knights, with Carlos Beck scoring five, reeled off the first nine points of the third quarter.

Facing a suddenly more spirited defense, NCHS had four turnovers before getting off a third-quarter shot and seven overall in the period.

“Richwoods did a great job the second half. They didn’t give up,” Witzig said. “They went on a little run and made it a game again, and we had to get going again.”

Zach Cleveland scored inside for the first NCHS points of the second half, and a three-point play from Roman also helped the Ironmen maintain a 44-29 margin entering the final quarter.

“That’s part of the Big 12 Conference. Everybody is hungry, and everybody wants to prove themselves,” said Redd. “But we stayed composed and got the job done.”

Richwoods clawed back as close as 44-31 early in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland’s fast break bucket boosted the NCHS lead back to 20 at 51-31.

Cleveland and Roman scored 12 points each to top the Ironmen. Crofton Perry added eight.

Noah Cleveland was the leading rebounder with five as NCHS held a 31-21 edge on the boards.

Richwoods’ 19 third-quarter points were more than it scored in the other three quarters combined. The Knights shot 57 percent (8 of 14) in the third and just 20 percent (6 of 30) in the first, second and fourth periods.

Jeremiah Welch was the high Knights’ scorer with seven points.

The Ironmen finished at 52.6 percent from the floor (20 of 38) and committed 19 turnovers to 14 for Richwoods.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

