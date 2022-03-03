Watch now: Fieldcrest second-half rally not enough in loss to Winnebago

NORMAL — A disastrous first half inspired instead of disheartened the Fieldcrest High School girls basketball team Thursday at Redbird Arena.

“Coach laid it out flat for us,” Knights senior Ella Goodrich of facing a 22-point halftime deficit. “We got our mental focus and played like we knew we could.”

No. 6-ranked Fieldcrest whittled the monstrous Winnebago advantage down to four, but could not make it all the way back in a 51-47 loss to the top-ranked Indians in a Class 2A State Tournament semifinal.

Dropping to 34-3, Fieldcrest took on Pana in the third place game later Thursday. Winnebago (35-2) will play Quincy Notre Dame for the 2A championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“I can’t say enough about these girls and how hard they fought,” said Knights coach Mitch Neally. “I challenged them to find a way to put that grit in we’ve had all season and find a way to get back in it.”

Fieldcrest did just that. Trailing 34-12 at the half, the Knights received a jolt from a pair of Kaitlin White 3-pointers to open the second half.

Facing a 42-28 deficit through three quarters, Fieldcrest mounted another, even more determined rally after a Campbell Schrank basket gave Winnebago a 51-37 lead.

A driving White basket, a Carolyn Megow rebound bucket and a Haley Carver 3-pointer led to a Winnebago timeout with 1:40 left.

Ashlyn May’s 3-pointer at the 40-second mark brought about the final score. A Fieldcrest turnover with 19 seconds left allowed the Indians to breathe a bit easier.

“They came out and did their stuff,” Winnebago coach Judy Krause said of the second half. “It was a matter of us trying to keep our composure.”

White finished with 20 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

“They came out pretty fast. I knew if the shot wasn’t there I could drive around them,” said White. “We really pushed ourselves the second half. We showed how much we wanted this thing. We left everything out there.”

Fieldcrest’s second half wasn’t enough because of Winnebago’s first-half dominance as it seemed as if the Knights were running into a taller version of themselves.

Fieldcrest was within 9-4 when the Indians closed the first quarter with a 9-2 spurt. The Knights were holding for the quarter’s final shot when all-stater Miyah Brown turned a steal into a layup with six seconds showing.

Winnebago scored the first eight points of the second quarter on 3-pointers from Ella Provi and Annika Bielskis and a pair of Campbell Schrank free throws.

“We came out extremely hard the first half and they were tentative,” Krause said. “They (the Indians) wanted to prove a point. They came out hard.”

The Knights, who were 1 of 9 from the floor in the opening period, received second quarter 3-pointers by Carver and White to creep within 28-12.

The Indians reeled off the final six points of the half to carry a 34-12 bulge into the break.

“We knew they were going to slow us down,” said May. “It was difficult to handle that adversity.”

May added 10 points and Carver nine for Fieldcrest. Megow had five steals and White three.

Schrank topped Winnebago with 18 points. Bielskis and Renee Rittmeyer chipped in 12 apiece.

Sarah Seger and Rittmeyer grabbed nine rebounds each as the Indians enjoyed a 39-28 margin on the boards.

"We knew they were going to come back," Rittmeyer said. "At the end of the day, we trusted each other and had to get through to the end."

