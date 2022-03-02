Watch now: Fieldcrest ready to flash defense in semifinal clash with No. 1 Winnebago

NORMAL — Carolyn Megow stands 5-foot-6. Yet when Fieldcrest High School girls basketball coach Mitch Neally needs the junior to guard an opposing post player, Megow gladly accepts the job.

"It definitely comes from playing with heart," said Megow. "If you're tall obviously you have an easier time getting rebounds and making plays under the basket. If you have heart, you can do the same things they can. It doesn't matter your size."

That kind of mindset has helped the Knights reach the Class 2A State Tournament semifinals and leave the school's fans "just crazy," said sophomore Kaitlin White.

Sixth-ranked Fieldcrest and No. 1 Winnebago match 34-2 records in Thursday's 4:15 p.m. semifinal at Redbird Arena. The first semifinal at 2:30 p.m. pits No. 2 Pana (35-1) against No. 3 Quincy Notre Dame (28-3).

Under the new state tourney format, the semifinal losers square off for third place at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. The winners advance to play for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday when all four classes hold championship games.

Fieldcrest, which had never won a sectional before this season, knows it faces a difficult task against Winnebago, which features a Division I recruit in senior Miyah Brown and been ranked No. 1 all season.

The Knights will rely on their stout defense which has allowed just 34.6 points in five postseason victories.

"We've built our MO on defense. We like to get after it there," said Neally. "We have five girls that just play great defense."

That was apparent in Monday's 43-40 win over Chicago Noble/Butler in the Morton College Super-Sectional. Noble/Butler was averaging close to 65 points per game with a pair of Division I recruits. White was largely responsible for holding Camille Jackson, who is headed to the University of Illinois, to eight points.

"Coach Neally told us defense wins big game like that, and it did. Our defense really kicked in," said White. "We take a lot of dedication and heart to our defense. At practice we do defensive slides all the time. That really helped us out."

Megow said she started to see Fieldcrest become an elite defensive team during last season's abbreviated campaign when the state tourney series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've always known defense is something we can take pride in," said Megow. "Last year and this year we've seen man defense do great things for us, especially in the postseason."

Fieldcrest's only rotation senior, 5-9 Ella Goodrich, is the Knights' tallest player and usually guards the top opposing post player. White said Megow typically will guard the other team's best perimeter player.

But when an opponent uses two posts then Megow is needed inside and White accepts the responsibility of shutting down the top perimeter threat.

"Last year it kind of fit in with me I would be guarding more post players, and I would have to step up and be able to compete with the big girls," said Megow, who leads the Knights with 6.9 rebounds per game and has grabbed an astonishing 169 offensive boards.

White has sank 77 3-pointers, second on the team to junior Haley Carver's 99. When she's not making shots outside the arc, White isn't afraid it will affect her defense.

Quite the contrary, actually.

"I work harder on defense when I feel my shot is not falling," she said. "I go back on defense and put my heart into that instead of my offense."

Junior point guard Ashlyn May, who has set a school single-season record with 180 assists, leads the Knights in scoring with a 12.6 average, followed by Carver (10.1), Goodrich (9.4) and Megow (8.5).

Winnebago also considers itself a stellar defensive unit, so a low-scoring game could be in the offing.

"They just really like to play defense. That's where they get the energy," said Winnebago's veteran coach, Judy Krause, who led the Indians to third place in the 1992 Class A State Tournament. "We had to work on that. It started with these girls when they were younger and were, "If I'm not scoring, I'm not playing well.' No, that's not the key. We need you on the defensive end. That's a tribute to their tough mindset."

Brown, a 5-10 guard who has signed with Bellarmine University in Louisville, paces Winnebago with a 16.7 scoring average. Junior forward Campbell Schrank is the only other player averaging in double figures (11.1), but Krause said all eight of her top players have led the team in scoring.

That includes senior forward Renee Rittmeyer (9.5 ppg), whose 22 points paced Winnebago in its 66-49 super-sectional victory against DePaul College Prep.

"They have some talented girls. It's going to be a tall task," said Neally. "We're going to keep doing what we have all season. We're going to try and win games with grit."

Megow wouldn't have it any other way.

"Personally I'm more excited to be the underdog," she said. "You're not expected to win. It makes it that much more special to go out there and give it your all.

"(Defense) is what has got us this far, and it's what is going to help us get the job done at Redbird."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

