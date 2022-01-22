Watch now: Fieldcrest girls overcome Eureka for McLean County/HOIC crown

BLOOMINGTON — The Fieldcrest High School girls basketball team used a suffocating defense and 19 points and 10 rebounds from Ella Goodrich to defeat Eureka 47-28 Saturday in the championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Shirk Center.

Ranked seventh in Class 2A, the top-seeded Knights improved to 23-1 while securing their first tournament title and avenging their only loss of the season.

"This means the world to us," said Fieldcrest junior Ashlyn May, who added 10 points and seven rebounds. "We have worked so hard for this. I've lost to Eureka five times in a row for my whole high school career so beating them is just amazing."

The Knights denied Eureka (19-6) its fifth straight tournament championship.

Ellie Cahill topped the Hornets with 14 points.

Third place game

No. 2 seed Tremont (18-6) led 29-12 at halftime and hung on for a 51-49 win over No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Whitney Rumbold topped the Turks with 15 points, Reese Love chipped in 11 and Erin Pulliam 10.

Dee-Mack (13-11) received 17 points from Megan Correll, 13 from Addison Swadinsky and 10 from Kenzie Knowles.

Consolation championship

Callie Warlow led LeRoy with 18 points and Molly Buckles added 11 as the Panthers downed Fisher 43-29 for the consolation championship.

Fifth place game

Peyton Rinkenberger's 23 points sparked Ridgeview (15-7) past El Paso-Gridley, 53-46. Jordyn Cannon had 18 for EPG (10-12).

