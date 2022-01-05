Watch now: Fieldcrest girls enjoying 18-0 start, but still hungry for program milestones

MINONK — If anyone thinks Fieldcrest High School's girls basketball team is satisfied with its current 18-0 record, the best start in school history, just listen to senior Ella Goodrich.

"After Christmas break, we definitely came out a little flat in our game against Dwight," she said.

That might be news to Dwight, which trailed 24-3 after the first quarter against Fieldcrest on Monday. The Knights cruised to a 61-22 victory as they started off 2022 much like they ended 2021.

Fieldcrest, which has trailed at halftime just twice, is outscoring its opponents by almost 30 points per game. The Knights' starters have only played the fourth quarter in a handful of games as their closest win was by 10 against Serena.

Head coach Mitch Neally said one of Fieldcrest's mottos is "Never Be Satisfied." The Knights are definitely taking that to heart as they strive to rack up new milestones in the program's history.

"We only lost one senior off the team from last year that went 11-2. We had a lot of sophomores at that point in time and even some freshmen that played a lot for us," said Neally. "To be completely honest, it is a tad bit (surprising) to see where we are now, but not in a sense because I know how hard these girls have been working in the offseason and even during the season. They continue to compete with themselves in trying to get better."

Junior point guard Ashlyn May, who leads a balanced scoring attack with a 14.3 average to go with 6.0 assists and 4.2 steals per game, said the Knights began to feel a target on their back during the Peru St. Bede Christmas Classic before the holiday.

Fieldcrest didn't flinch. The Knights won the tournament for the first time, routing Princeton, 57-25, in the championship game.

"Teams really want to beat us at the moment, but we're not going to let that get in our heads," said May, a three-year starter. "We don't really focus on the record too much."

Instead, the Knights are focusing on improving every practice and every game. The most immediate goal is capturing the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in a couple weeks. That would be a program first.

Winning an outright league title, which is also something Fieldcrest has never done, is also on the team's wish list. The Knights are 6-0 in league play thus far ahead of Thursday's home game against LeRoy.

"We're blessed to be on the floor right now. With what happened last year (because of COVID-19) and even the uncertainty this year we're trying to make the most of each chance we get to be together," said Neally, whose team will return nearly intact next season.

"One thing I put on the board each game is 'MEDM,' which means 'Make Every Day Matter.' We talk about that in a basketball sense and talk about that in a life sense."

The Knights aren't the biggest team around. Goodrich plays the post at 5-foot-9 and is joined in the front court by 5-6 junior forward Carolyn Megow.

"I typically have to guard the tallest girl," said Goodrich, who is the only senior in the team's regular rotation. "I want to work on getting in front of them more, and all our girls are striving to have no fouls in the game and playing the best defense. Working together is something we naturally do."

Goodrich and Megow don't let their lack of size limit them inside. Goodrich averages 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals while Megow checks in with 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals.

The most amazing stat is Megow's almost five offensive boards per game.

"She plays about 6-foot," said Neally. "She's our defender and loves to board. She's someone who has a knack how to position themselves."

When opponents try to limit May and cut off her driving ability, junior Haley Carver and sophomore Kaitlin White are there to make them pay. Carver (11.2 ppg) has made 53 shots outside the arc with White (12.9 ppg) right behind at 52.

"We have five girls on the floor who can score, but also make the great pass," said Neally. "It's been a fun group to coach thus far."

With most of the Knights' victories blowouts, that has given the bench players a chance to get plenty of court time. Sophomore Riley Burton, who was expected to be a key contributor, has missed the season due to a knee injury.

"The girls off the bench know their role, which is to play great defense and board, and do the small things well," said Neally. "They've done that so far as a group, but we have to continue do that. We don't have size, so the key for us is to pressure the guards and have help-side defense and force them to kick it out."

May said there is plenty of areas where the Knights can get better moving forward, beginning with the start of games.

"Sometimes it takes a little kick for us to get started," she said. "Our defense sometimes is on and off some games, so we have to make sure we come out with that all of the time. We all kind of create plays for each other."

Fieldcrest has an important HOIC game before the league tournament begins Jan. 15. The Knights travel to face Eureka on Monday.

Goodrich would like to experience another first that night.

"I've never beaten Eureka in basketball my whole life," said Goodrich. "I really want to and know the team will have my back. We lost to them last year by two points in overtime."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

