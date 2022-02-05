Watch now: Fast start sends Normal Community on way to Shootout win

NORMAL — The Normal Community High School basketball team reeled off the first 10 points in rapid fashion and handled Oswego 67-38 Saturday during the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West.

“We had a weird three days with no school and no practices,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “We won a tough game at Peoria Manual (Friday) to stay on top of the (Big 12) conference. You’re always curious how your team is going to show up on a Saturday afternoon for a nonconference game, but we did a great job.”

Ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, the Ironmen moved to 26-1 with their 19th straight victory. Oswego fell to 8-12.

Liberty recruit Zach Cleveland scored the first eight points on two fast break layups, a dunk in transition and an inside shot. Tyler Dwinal’s rebound bucket gave NCHS a 10-point cushion less than three minutes into the contest.

“We got out strong,” Cleveland said. “We got some steals that led to easy buckets. We have a pretty athletic team so we get out and run sometimes.”

The Ironmen led 20-7 after one quarter and stayed in high gear for the second period.

Cleveland’s 3-pointer preceded two straight Trey Redd fast break baskets that pushed the NCHS advantage to 31-9.

The Ironmen led 38-11 at halftime and sat their starters for the majority of the second half.

“It was a really good game because everybody got to play,” said Witzig. “All 14 are working hard in practice, and it’s good to see them get some minutes.”

Cleveland finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jaheem Webber, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, added a career-high 15 points.

Boylan bests Bloomington

Bloomington trailed just 40-36 early in the second half, but Rockford Boylan received nine third-quarter points from Joey Appino to hold a 61-42 cushion entering the final quarter.

“When teams like us try to speed teams up and they are able to handle the pressure we’re throwing at them, that causes a long game,” BHS coach Spencer Johnson said. “Toward the end we had some mental lapses that allowed them to get open and knock down some timely shots.”

Appino finished with 23 points and Tristian Ford 21 for Boylan (17-8).

“They are senior led. Then you throw in a talented sophomore like No. 12 (Ford), that makes them a tough team to play against,” said Johnson. “They’re extremely talented. They are patient to get the shots they want.”

Adam Beasley topped the Purple Raiders (5-17) with 15 points. Joe Caldwell added 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Niko Newsome and John Shuey had 10 points each.

