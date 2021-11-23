Watch now: Everyone glad to see fans again as NCHS, West notch Intercity boys tourney wins

BLOOMINGTON — Zach Cleveland and the rest of the players during Monday's opening night for the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament had to calm their nerves a little bit.

"It was the first game in front of fans for a couple years. That was really intense," said Normal Community High School's standout senior after last season's COVID-19 shortened campaign. "The first quarter they (Central Catholic) were with us, but once we settled in we played well."

The veteran Ironmen were too much for inexperienced Central Catholic at Shirk Center. Cleveland contributed 16 points and six rebounds as NCHS cruised to a 57-32 victory.

The second game turned into a nail biter. University High rallied from a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter before Normal West's Jonathan Edmonson scored the final four points, including a short bank shot with four seconds left, to lift the Wildcats to a 46-45 victory.

"Our seniors have never played in front of a crowd like that," said West head coach Ed Hafermann. "Only one player on our entire squad, Max (Ziebarth), played in Intercity and some big games when he was a sophomore. I'm not surprised it was somewhat a sloppy game. It's to be expected what these guys have gone through in the last year-and-a-half."

The tourney continues Wednesday. Bloomington makes its debut against U High at 6 p.m., followed by Central Catholic facing Normal West at 7:30.

NCHS-Central Catholic

Big things are expected this season from the Ironmen with senior veterans such as the 6-foot-7 Liberty University-recruit Cleveland, point guard Trey Redd, guard Crofton Perry and Famious French, a 6-6 transfer forward from Bloomington. They're all starting their third varsity year and have played before in front of large crowds.

What the Ironmen really have is "big" depth. How many other teams in the state, let alone area, bring in two 6-8 players off the bench in sophomores Noah Cleveland (Zach's brother) and Jaheem Webber?

"Height definitely is something we need to take advantage of," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig.

Outside of Redd missing a dunk and Zach Cleveland getting a technical for taunting after a dunk, it was a pretty stress-free opener for the Ironmen. NCHS outscored the Saints, 23-8, in the second quarter to take a 36-15 halftime lead and forced a running clock when the Ironmen got ahead by 30 in the fourth quarter.

"There were a lot of things to build on and some guys got experience," said Witzig as 10 Ironmen scored. "You're never sure how everyone is going to act when lights come on, but we definitely have the most experienced team in the Intercity right now. We should have some veteran leadership to help us through some early-season jitters like this."

Rebuilding Central Catholic has only one senior in 6-5 Dillin Henderson. Leading the Saints was sophomore guard Cole Certa with 11 points.

"The good news is guys are going to get better. We're going to get better from that more than Normal Community will," said Central Catholic head coach Jason Welch. "You can take a lot of positives from that. There's one thing about practicing and another thing being able to get it on film and give them some help."

Welch echoed the sentiments about seeing fans in the stands.

"I'll be honest — win, lose or draw, it felt good to be in this tournament and see people out smiling and cheering," he said.

West-U High

After a lackluster first half in which there were only two baskets made in the second quarter, both by Ziebarth to give West a 17-16 lead at the intermission, both teams played better during the second half.

West seemed to gain control when two free throws from senior guard Isaac Demonsthenes gave the Wildcats a 39-32 lead with 5:25 left. But two 3-pointers each from juniors Ty Minor and Mason Funk sparked a 13-3 run and lifted the Pioneers into a 45-42 advantage with 1:07 left.

Edmonson hit a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left as the Wildcats got within one. When Minor missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, West called a timeout with :12.9 showing.

Hafermann said the Wildcats ran "a little set play" for their sturdy 5-9 left-handed guard, Edmonson, who dribbled inside, turned and banked in a short shot.

"I was proud of him that he was able to make a play at the end, but he did it the right way," said Hafermann. "We work on our three-point pivots, and that's exactly what he did. He pivoted once, twice and a third, and he was able to make a layup. It's nice to see that transfer over from practice to the game."

A long inbounds pass from U High was broken up as the Wildcats celebrated.

West was led by the 6-5 Ziebarth, an Illinois State football recruit who muscled inside for 14 points and 10 rebounds. Coming off the Wildcat bench to give a spark was junior guard Logan Sluder, who connected on three 3-pointers and also scored 14 points.

Like Central Catholic, U High is fielding a completely new team this season. Juniors Mason Funk and Ty Blake paced the Pioneers with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

"There was a moment for us (down 39-32) to say this is too hard to come back," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell. "We stayed together and fought and made some timely shots that didn't fall in the first three quarters.

"I have confidence in our team with a three-point lead late in a game we'll convert those into wins as the season goes on. We just need the experience and those game reps to finish those games out."

McDowell echoed comments from others that there were really no losers on opening night.

"To have that atmosphere back, we said that's what high school basketball is supposed to be like that," he said. "It's fun when you go out there and compete like that in front of the town and friends and family against guys you've known your whole life."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

