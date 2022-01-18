Watch now: Eureka, Flanagan-Cornell advance to tournament semifinals

BLOOMINGTON – Sophomore Tyler Heffren lit up the Shirk Center scoreboard for three quarters Tuesday at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Yet when Eureka High School needed clutch fourth-quarter free throws, it was older brother senior Trevor Heffren who delivered.

The second-seeded Hornets were pushed to the limit but emerged with a 54-50 quarterfinal victory over No. 10 seed Tremont.

In the second game, No. 3 Flanagan-Cornell defeated No. 11 Fieldcrest, 62-45.

That sets up Friday’s semifinals as top seed El Paso-Gridley meets No. 4 LeRoy at 6:30 p.m. before Eureka and Flanagan-Cornell square off at 8.

Eureka-Tremont

An active Tremont zone defense bothered the Hornets in the first half, and the Turks led 33-31 at halftime.

“We were getting pushed out farther than we like to be. It’s hard to get what we want when we’re starting our offense from 35 feet away,” Eureka coach Aaron Dohner said. “They did a good job really making things hard for us.”

Grant Williams scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first half for Tremont, which dropped to 6-12.

“We’ve struggled to put four competitive quarters together, and I thought we did that tonight,” said Turks coach Troy Schmidt. “You’re never happy with a loss, but I’m happy with the effort and execution. I thought we did a nice job moving without the ball and found some openings and knocked down some shots.”

Tyler Heffren had 22 of Eureka’s points at halftime and finished with 28 and 13 rebounds.

“He kind of kept us in the game there the first half,” Dohner said. “They were shooting it well. He kept us in it and gave us a chance in the second half.”

A Carson Gold 3-pointer late in the third quarter and a Jake Morin 15-footer at the buzzer sent the Hornets into the final eight minutes with a 46-42 margin.

Two JT Kaiser free throws brought Tremont within 51-50 with one minute left. Trevor Heffren sank three of four free throws, and the Turks committed a key turnover over the final 49 seconds.

“They came out to win. They came out with more energy than us,” the older Heffren said. “When the game is close like that, I know I need to step up and be a leader and lead by example and by talk.”

Trevor Heffren scored 14. Kaiser added 11 for Tremont.

Flanagan-Cornell-Fieldcrest

Fieldcrest kept the speedy Falcons in low gear in the first quarter before Flanagan-Cornell reeled off 25 second-quarter points for a 34-21 advantage at the break.

“We’ve had a few games like that. We trust ourselves to get it going,” said Falcons senior Sam Jones, who scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the pivotal second period. “We try to play the same the whole game, and it’s a matter of hitting shots and if they go in or not. We know how we play and how we win.”

Flanagan-Cornell (14-3) limited the Knights (3-9) to 29 percent shooting over the first three quarters. The Falcons moved out to a 54-31 advantage as Tyler Pfaff recorded 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter.

“The five seniors we’ve got are scrappy and they’re fun to watch,” Flanagan-Cornell coach Brian Yoder said of Jones, Dallas Hamilton, JD Ruddy, Pfaff and William Weber. “They get after it on defense and we scored when we had to. That’s how it usually works.”

Ruddy chipped in 14 points and Hamilton grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

Sophomore Connor Reichman paced Fieldcrest with 15 points off the bench. Landon Modro handled six rebounds.

“We had to pick and choose against their press when we could attack and when we couldn’t,” said Knights coach Matt Winkler. “Flanagan is a really good team, fast and athletic. They just wanted it a little more than we wanted it tonight.”

An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Winkler is retiring at the end of the season.

