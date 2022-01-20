Watch now: Eureka, Fieldcrest girls advance to tournament title game

BLOOMINGTON – The Eureka High School girls basketball team turned in a strong shooting performance Thursday at Shirk Center in the semifinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

And it’s good thing for the Hornets because if there were rebounds to be had, Tremont likely secured them.

No. 3 seed Eureka overcame a huge rebounding deficit with 52 percent shooting and nine 3-pointers in a 72-54 victory over the second-seeded Turks.

In the first semifinal, top seed Fieldcrest downed No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44-23.

Eureka and Fieldcrest will play for the tournament championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Hornets are gunning for their fifth consecutive tournament title, while the Knights will look to avenge their only loss of the season.

Eureka-Tremont

The Hornets (19-5) bombed in five first-quarter 3-pointers on seven attempts but led just 15-13.

Eureka junior standout Ellie Cahill scored nine points in the opening quarter and 10 more in the second as the Hornets carried a 30-21 margin into halftime.

“We wanted to be ready to catch and shoot,” Eureka coach Jerry Prina said, “and defensively be ready to close out intelligently. I thought we did that all night long.”

A Reagan Linder 3-pointer handed the Hornets a 40-27 edge, and Cahill’s trey to beat the third-quarter buzzer boosted the Eureka lead to 54-33.

“We had a lot more fast breaks than the last time we played them,” said Cahill, who finished with 32 points. “We got a lot of shots up before the game in the rec part (of Shirk) and we were ready. We knew we would have to shoot good, and we came out and did that right away.”

Ashley Nohl and Elena Lapp added 11 points each for Eureka. Nohl topped the Hornets with nine rebounds.

Tremont (17-6) piled up a commanding 53-27 rebounding margin with an all-out invasion of the offensive glass.

“Rebounding has been a strength, but it was hard for us to get put-backs,” Turks coach Justin Wahls said. “When they shoot the lights out like that, it’s kind of hard to beat.”

Grace Smalley, Whitney Rumbold and Erin Pulliam were a terrific trio for Tremont. Smalley registered 17 points and 13 rebounds, Rumbold 15 points and 19 rebounds and Pulliam 10 points and 13 boards.

The Turks did not convert a 3-pointer in six tries and shot 29 percent from the field (19 of 65).

Fieldcrest-Dee Mack

A Carolyn Megow basket and seven straight Ashlyn May points presented Fieldcrest with a 9-0 cushion in the opening two minutes.

“We came out hot,” Knights coach Mitch Neally said. “In a big court like this underneath the big lights, you never know how you’re going to come out. Props to our girls to have the right frame of mind and take care of business.”

While the Fieldcrest scoring pace slowed considerably, the Knights (22-1 and ranked seventh in Class 2A) fell back on their stingy defense.

“I think we could have pushed ourselves a little harder on offense, but we looked for open shots,” said sophomore guard Kaitlin White, who topped Fieldcrest with 13 points. “Dee-Mack had a really good defense, and I think we picked up our defense as well.”

Dee-Mack (13-10) connected on just 4 of 21 first-half shots and faced a 26-8 halftime deficit.

“I don’t know if we’ve hit eight points in a half ever,” Chiefs coach Joni Nightengale said. “I feel like our defense is always strong. We live and die by our defense. But certainly the first three minutes our defense was lacking. Couple that with the fact we couldn’t hit anything the first half and that set us back.”

Dee-Mack doubled its first-half total with eight third-quarter points while holding Fieldcrest to seven but could not take back enough real estate to threaten ownership of the lead.

“We had kind of a lull in the third quarter I didn’t like so much,” said Neally. “But I think it says a lot about our team when we get a 20-point semifinal win and we’re not happy about it.”

Ella Goodrich chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds for the Knights, who shot 50 percent (17 of 34).

Freshman Lexi Cottingham came off the bench to pace the Chiefs with nine points and six rebounds.

