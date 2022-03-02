Watch now: EPG defeats St. Joseph-Ogden

CLIFTON — The El Paso-Gridley High School basketball team prefers to play fast.

The Titans proved they can win slow Wednesday at the Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional.

EPG limited major college prospect Ty Pence to six free throws and found the offense it needed in the second half for a 45-32 semifinal victory over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The No. 4-ranked Titans (28-2) won their 16th straight game and face No. 6 Monticello on Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.

“Our offense wasn’t great tonight, but I thought our defense really was,” EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss said. “They did a great job of patiently attacking us. They were physical with us.”

SJO, which had lost to EPG 60-36 in late December at the State Farm Holiday Classic, bowed out at 23-10.

The Titans held a slim 18-15 halftime lead but stretched that advantage to 27-21 on an Asa Smith 3-pointer from the corner at the mark of the third quarter.

EPG carried a 33-25 margin into the final quarter after Luke Ihlenfeldt scored on a drive with seven seconds left in the third period.

“It was a huge atmosphere with everybody going crazy. Loud gym,” said Ihlenfeldt. “We struggled offensively, especially from the start. Later down the road we locked it up and had a lot of defensive intensity. I think that secured the win for us.”

Jake Funk’s alley oop layup with 1:51 to play handed EPG a 41-32 lead, and the Spartans would not score the rest of the way.

“We calmed down and took it to them the second half,” Funk said. “Our team runs a lot in transition. When teams shut that down, it’s kind of hard to get our offense flowing. We gelled together pretty well and came together for the second half.”

Ihlenfeldt and Smith led the Titans with 13 points apiece. Funk contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

SJO hit just seven shots from the field all game in 35 attempts. Pence was 0 for 7 and 6 of 8 at the line. Logan Smith paced the Spartans with 11 points.

EPG won the rebounding battle 31-23 and shot 46 percent (19 of 41).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.