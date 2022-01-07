Watch now: El Paso-Gridley finishes strong to topple Eureka

EUREKA – Surviving Eureka’s red-hot early burst, the El Paso-Gridley High School basketball team was thriving late Friday in a Heart of Illinois Conference showdown.

The Titans methodically battled back from an 11-point first quarter deficit and controlled the fourth quarter to capture a 55-46 victory.

“We chiseled our way back,” said EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss, whose team trailed 15-4. “I thought our defense at that point in time tightened up and it did for the remainder of the game. We gave up 20 first quarter points and only 26 the rest of the way.”

Ranked 10th in Class 2A, the Titans improved to 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the HOIC behind 20 points from Asa Smith and 19 points and 11 rebounds from Jake Funk.

“We never gave up. We trusted each other and kept chipping away on defense,” Smith said. “We were having good possessions on offense to cut down the score and keep ourselves in the game.”

Eureka (12-4, 4-1) received two 3-pointers from Tyler Heffren and one each from Justis Bachman and Trevor Heffren to step out to a double digit first quarter lead that EPG had trimmed to 20-14 entering the second period.

“The guys came out really playing well that first six minutes. We made a lot of shots and put ourselves in a good spot,” said Hornets coach Aaron Dohner. “Then we kind of got into a little bit where we were playing too fast for ourselves. Maybe we needed to put the brakes on and reassess the situation. We weren’t able to sustain. We need to realize when the run is over.”

The Titans grabbed their first lead at 37-36 on a third-quarter drive from Luke Ihlenfeldt. Tyler Heffren responded with a 3-pointer as part of his game-high 24 points.

EPG inched back ahead at 44-43 on a Smith 3-pointer and led 50-43 after a Micah Meiss trey from the left wing with 3:03 left.

The Titans outrebounded the Hornets 11-2 in the final quarter and 26-23 overall.

“We had good composure through it all,” Funk said. “I struggled at the start. We had to lock in and realize what we had to do to come out with a win. We had to come together as a team like we’ve done ever since middle school.”

Trevor Heffren added 10 points for Eureka, which nailed its first four 3-point attempts and was 2 of 18 from beyond the arc the rest of the game.

“They just guard us so well. They took away a lot of things we wanted to do,” said Dohner. “Credit to Nathaniel and his staff. They made it really hard to get buckets down the stretch. We weren’t able to get very good looks.”

The game marked the return to Eureka of Tim Meiss, who is a volunteer assistant at EPG for his son Nathaniel after coaching the Hornets for 36 years.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.