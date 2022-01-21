Watch now: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka post semifinal victories

BLOOMINGTON – A blazing start Friday at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament provided the Eureka High School basketball team with a seemingly comfortable 14-point cushion.

And while Flanagan-Cornell never let the Hornets feel all that comfortable over the final three and a half quarters, Eureka held off the relentless Falcons for a 62-52 semifinal round victory at Shirk Center.

“They don’t give up. There’s no quit there,” said Hornets coach Aaron Dohner, whose team’s lead shrunk as low as one. “We just had to be ready to combat that and do what we could to hold on.”

In the opening semifinal, El Paso-Gridley shifted into high gear in the second quarter and downed LeRoy 58-36.

That sets up another family feud as Dohner takes on his brother-in-law, EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss, for the tournament championship Saturday at 8 p.m. The Titans prevailed in the first meeting 55-46 on Jan. 7 in Eureka.

Eureka-Flanagan-Cornell

With Trevor Heffren providing seven points, No. 2 seed Eureka (15-4) zoomed out to a 14-0 lead.

“We came out hot,” Dohner said. “The whole thing started with defense. You’re not able to run on teams like that unless you get the stops first.”

Third seed Flanagan-Cornell finally scored on a Tyler Pfaff bucket. Two 3-pointers from JD Ruddy and one from Pfaff brought the Falcons within 18-13 by the opening quarter’s close.

“They’ve done that about four of the last 10 games,” Falcons coach Brian Yoder said of the sluggish start. “At the first timeout, I said ‘are we ready now?, let’s go.’ ”

Flanagan-Cornell (14-4) clawed within 25-23 in the second quarter on a Kesler Collins shot and 36-35 in the third quarter on Collins’ rebound basket.

“It was tough. That’s a good team, but we felt like we were more athletic and versatile,” said Eureka guard Carson Gold. “It was a good team performance. We weren’t rushed. We stayed calm and composed.”

Trevor Heffren topped the Hornets with 20 points. Younger brother Tyler Heffren contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Gold had 11 points.

“The Heffren boys are pretty tough,” Yoder said. “Sam (Jones) did a good job on the younger one, and the senior stepped up pretty good and took care of business. With the Heffrens, we didn’t press like we normally do. If you leave either one of them, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Pfaff paced all scorers with 21. Collins chipped in 10 points and Ruddy eight points and eight rebounds.

EPG-LeRoy

The fourth-seeded Panthers battled EPG to a draw at 13-all after one quarter. But a second quarter switch to a zone defense had the desired result for the top-seeded Titans (18-2).

Ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, EPG rattled off the initial 13 points of the second quarter with Asa Smith scoring six of his 11 points.

“I thought our defense picked up and we had a little more energy,” Meiss said. “We got our hands on a few more basketballs and turned that into some offense. It felt good to get our defense going.”

LeRoy (13-4) scored just three points each in the second and third quarters.

“They switched to a zone, and they’re long and athletic and we’re long and not near as athletic,” said Panthers coach Mark Edmundson. “That zone gave us some trouble, and we missed some open shots. They just absolutely put it on us. They are a really good team.”

Topping their second period streak, the Titans reeled off the first 18 points of the third quarter while hounding LeRoy into 10 of its 25 turnovers.

“I try not to gamble too much, but I love getting steals and trying to put points on the board for my team,” said EPG senior guard Luke Ihlenfeldt, who had four second-half steals and paced all scorers with 18 points. “I was getting really close and getting antsy for them.”

“He’s got good anticipation skills. He does a good job getting himself in position so he can make a play,” Meiss said of Ihlenfeldt. “He did that to start the second half and got us some easy ones bang, bang, bang. That got us the gap we needed.”

Jake Funk added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Titans.

Jack Edmundson led the Panthers in points (12) and rebounds (eight). Noah Company added eight points.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

