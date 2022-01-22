Watch now: El Paso-Gridley claims first McLean County Tournament title since 2011

BLOOMINGTON — The elusive trophy finally in his grasp, El Paso-Gridley High School senior Asa Smith broke into a gigantic smile Saturday at Shirk Center.

“Two times I’ve seen another team raise it up,” Smith said after the Titans’ 59-52 championship game victory over Eureka at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. “Finally to have that in our hands and the first time in 11 years, that was awesome.”

Luke Ihlenfeldt scored 17 points and Smith had 16 and nine rebounds as EPG (19-2) won the event for the first time since 2011 after losing in the title game in both 2019 and ’20.

“This is huge for us. We’ve been focused on this from the start,” said Ihlenfeldt. “We were planning on going 1-0 every night. Tonight we went 1-0 and got the job done and took it away.”

The Titans led 42-41 after three quarters and stretched that narrow margin to 49-42 on an Ihlenfeldt 3-pointer with 5:36 to play.

“They made a good push at the beginning of the fourth,” Eureka coach Aaron Dohner said. “I felt like our guys played a really good third quarter and put us in good position. We kind of got in a bad way early on (in the fourth). That’s a danger zone against these guys.”

Jake Funk added 11 points and seven rebounds for EPG. Freshman Micah Meiss chipped in nine points on three second-quarter 3-pointers.

“To be able to get this one is special. I know these guys will remember it forever,” said Titans coach Nathaniel Meiss. “They understand what the County Tournament means and the history involved with it. They were determined, and I thought they did a great job.”

Carson Gold topped Eureka (15-5) with 12 points on four treys. Trevor Heffren had 11 points and Tyler Heffren nine.

Third place game

Jack Edmundson's 25 points lifted No. 4 seed LeRoy past No. 3 Flanagan-Cornell 56-51.

The Panthers (14-4) outscored the Falcons (14-5) by an 18-8 margin in the final quarter.

Blake Roundtree chipped in 13 points for LeRoy. Flanagan-Cornell was paced by 15 from Tyler Pfaff and 12 by JD Ruddy.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

