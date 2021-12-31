Watch now: Dwinal takes 'charge' to preserve Normal Community title

BLOOMINGTON — Christian Jones got the ball in the backcourt with nine seconds left in Thursday night's intense State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game.

Tyler Dwinal figured the East St. Louis star was going straight for the rim.

"That's what they do. They did it on us all night, to be honest," said Normal Community's senior forward. "They were just doing that dump pass. I was kind of backing out of the way most of the time and watching the layup go through the hoop. I just said, no more."

When Jones crashed into Dwinal and was called for a charge with 2.5 seconds left, Dwinal thrust his arms in the air while laying on the Shirk Center floor.

"I stood there and took it," said Dwinal. "I knew it was going to come down to their best player and we had to get a stop."

Moments later, top-seeded NCHS walked away with a 40-38 victory for their record seventh Holiday Classic title and first since 2017 to end the 42nd annual tournament in dramatic style.

"When it came up big, he (Dwinal) stood in there and took it from a Division I athlete coming at him," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig of the 6-foot-5 Dwinal.

The Ironmen's Famious French split a pair of free throws after the charge before Jones' last-second running 3-pointer was off the mark. NCHS had beaten East St. Louis, 50-37, earlier this month at the Mount Vernon Shootout.

"They were all talking they wanted to play us again," said Dwinal. "They got their opportunity."

Zach Cleveland paced NCHS, which improved to 14-1, with 14 points. Trey Redd scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Ironmen.

Jones, a 6-5 senior guard who has signed with Missouri, scored 12 points to lead the third-seeded Flyers while junior forward Demarion Brown had 10. NCHS held East St. Louis' standout junior guard, 6-6 Macaleab Rich, to seven points with French taking most of those defensive responsibilities.

The Flyers' bench and crowd didn't agree with the late charging call on Jones.

"We wanted it in Christian's hands and we wanted him to go downhill," said East St. Louis head coach Mark Chambers. "We got exactly what we needed ... playing in their area here, we knew it was going to be this way. They won the game. That's all I can say."

NCHS never trailed in the second half after taking a 16-14 lead at the intermission. Jones' three-point early in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 27-all before Dwinal's jump hook gave the Ironmen the lead to stay.

Redd nailed a 3-pointer with 2:10 left to give the Ironmen a 37-33 edge.

"I felt I needed to step up and be more aggressive and get my team good looks," said Redd of his second-half play.

NCHS missed four of six free throws in the final four minutes and went 6 of 12 at the line for the game. Jones' scoop shot drew the Flyers within 39-38 with 36 seconds left.

"East St. Louis you think they're going to run and gun more than they do," said Witzig. "They're really more deliberate on offense and play solid man-to-man defense. They don't get out of position. On offense they wait until they get the opportunity to attack the basket.

"We anticipated a lower-scoring game. Missing six free throws is not a recipe for winning, but we did enough to pull it out."

The win was Witzig's 57th as NCHS' coach in the Holiday Classic, tying him with retired Rock Island coach Thom Sigel for the most in tournament history. Sigel also got some of his wins as Rock Falls' coach before going to Rock Island.

"Anytime you tie Thom Sigel in a coaching record, that's a good thing to have," said a smiling Witzig.

Cleveland, Jones and Rich were joined on the all-tournament team by Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers, Ahmad Henderson of Chicago Brother Rice and Wheaton Warrenville South's Tyler Fawcett.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.