Watch now: Depth figures to serve Normal Community, Normal West well this season

BLOOMINGTON — Karleigh Creasey said there is only one speed to play on the basketball court for Normal Community High School this season.

"Our bench is so deep. We can afford to go 100,000% any time and have subs come in if we get tired," said the Iron's senior guard. "That's a huge asset we haven't had every year, and we're really lucky to have depth."

That depth was in evidence during Friday's Girls Intercity Tournament at the Robert Frank Sports Complex. The Iron sprinted out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and didn't let up while beating University High, 58-21.

In Friday's first game, Normal West's bench also helped the Wildcats pull away in the final five minutes to down Bloomington, 59-48.

The Wildcats improved to 2-1 and were set to play NCHS (2-0) on Saturday night in their final game of the tourney. A West victory would give the Wildcats (2-1) at least a share of the title.

The round-robin tourney ends Tuesday when Central Catholic (0-2) faces U High (1-2) and NCHS meets BHS (1-1). Central Catholic and BHS also squared off Saturday night.

NCHS-U High

After beating Central Catholic on Monday's opening night, the Iron took off Wednesday and locked in on U High.

"Our kids weren't satisfied with how they played Monday," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "We had three days (of practice), and I think they got sick of hearing how we didn't live up to the standards that we set."

NCHS' pressure defense forced nine U High turnovers in the first quarter while blanking the Pioneers. The Iron expanded the lead to 36-4 with two minutes left in the second quarter before settling for a 38-6 halftime margin.

When NCHS took a 54-16 lead after three quarters, both teams cleared their benches for a running clock in the last eight minutes.

Junior guard Sophia Feeney and sophomore guard Giana Rawlings paced the Iron with 14 points each. Rawlings sank three of the Iron's five 3-pointers with senior Paige Walker getting the other two. Sophomore guard Ali Ince came off the bench to add 10 points as eight Iron players scored.

"The mindset coming into this game was to do our thing and play to our strengths," said Creasey, who scored six points. "We know what we're capable of and we have confidence in all the hard week we put in this week."

Coach Feeney applauded his team's energy from the start. Of course, he had to remind them of something in the locker room afterwards.

"Last year was such a sprint because it was such a short season," said Feeney of the six-week spring campaign forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year we've come out with such energy and I hope we understand we're still building and it's a long process."

Senior forward Kayla Petersen paced the Pioneers with eight points.

West-BHS

The Wildcats also showed off their depth to wear down BHS (1-1), which played three starters the entire 32 minutes.

A 3-pointer by BHS' Alondra Ortiz cut West's lead to 48-47. But an 8-0 run by the Wildcats, capped by Emily Kobel's 3-pointer after a timeout, gave West the separation to put away the Raiders.

Nine of the 10 players West used scored. Kobel led the way with 13 points while freshman Shelby Sennett scored 11 and senior Megan Williams had 10.

"I say postseason is the fourth quarter and we have to get ready for postseason," said West first-year head coach Darrelyn Dunn. "I like to develop depth early. Sometimes it might cost us a game here and there, but we have to develop that depth to get the girls to play down the stretch."

The Wildcats lost on Monday to U High before responding by beating Central Catholic on Wednesday and then BHS.

"We could have hung our head for this game or even Central Catholic," said Dunn. "We're trying more to put our foot on the pedal and keep going, keep going and see if teams can keep pace with us."

BHS had Monday off before beating U High on Wednesday. The only four players who scored for the Raiders on Friday hit double figures. Senior Marissa Hill and junior Katie Barger led the way with 13 points each while Hill also pulled down 20 rebounds.

Junior Marley Davis contributed 12 points, sinking three 3-pointers, and Ortiz chipped in 10 points.

"We've got to get more depth. That's pretty obvious," said BHS head coach Austin Myers, who used seven players. "We have some girls that aren't there yet. Some came late from different sports. They definitely wore on us down the stretch. They made the extra pass and we didn't, and they doubled on the floor and we didn't. They got 50-50 balls and I think we got outhustled."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.