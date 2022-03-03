Watch now: Defensive masterpiece carries El Paso-Gridley to sectional triumph

CLIFTON – The name atop El Paso-Gridley’s list of defensive priorities hadn’t changed since late December.

Yet even though St. Joseph-Ogden junior standout Ty Pence would remain the primary focus, the Titans set out on an ambitious mission to also limit the rest of the Spartans.

No. 4-ranked EPG accomplished every defensive goal it could have hoped for Wednesday in a 45-32 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in a Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional semifinal.

“We tried to attack him (Pence) a little bit differently and not give quite as much help as we did at Christmas,” Titans coach Nathaniel Meiss said. “I didn’t really want the auxiliary guys to get going with shots.”

Pence missed all of his seven shots from the floor and finished with six points on free throws as the Spartans shot 7 of 35 overall.

EPG had defeated SJO 60-36 in late December at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

"We talked about the fact (Tolono) Unity beat them by 24 two weeks before the regional championship, then St. Joe beat Unity by eight on their home floor," Meiss said. "We made it very clear this is a new game. I think our guys were focused and ready for the challenge."

Smith vs. Pence

Asa Smith hounded Pence most of the evening, Luke Ihlenfeldt also took a turn chasing the 6-foot-6 Pence.

“We still helped off and had different guys running at him when Asa got in foul trouble,” said Meiss. “Other guys stepped up and played great defense.”

Smith, who had two fouls himself at the time, drew a charge on Pence just 20 seconds into the second quarter. Pence sat the rest of the half with three fouls.

“Pence is a phenomenal player. He can score from anywhere on the court. He’ll pull it deep,” Ihlenfeldt said. “That was our main goal, and I think we accomplished it.”

First half struggles

EPG led 18-15 at halftime but connected on just 8 of 24 shots.

“Right from the start we were getting a lot of quick shots up and not moving the ball around the horn,” said Ihlenfeldt. “We finally started moving the ball side to side and getting ball reversals. That kind of sealed the deal.”

“Our offense wasn’t great tonight, but our defense really was,” Meiss said. “If we could have got some baskets we could have got some things going and got them in more of a rush. But they did a great job of patiently attacking us.”

Funk’s impact

Jake Funk, EPG’s 6-6 senior post player, was a force inside with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

“The easy buckets inside weren’t falling. We knew we had to turn it up on defense at the other end,” said Funk. “I feel like out team did a good job stepping up on defense, which turned into offense in the second half.

"I had to reset my mind a little bit and calm down. There was a lot of hype in the crowd, a packed house. We calmed down and took it to them the second half.”

Ihlenfeldt and Smith led the Titans with 13 points apiece.

Monticello next

EPG (28-2) takes on No. 6 Monticello in Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional championship game.

The Sages are 30-3 and led by the 15.7 points per game of senior guard Ben Cresap.

