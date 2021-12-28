Watch now: Dartmouth recruit Jackson Munro leading New Trier

PONTIAC — Jackson Munro wasn’t intent on fleeing the Chicago area for his college basketball home.

Yet when Dartmouth College of the academically prestigious Ivy League came calling, the New Trier High School senior standout liked what he saw and heard too much to decline.

“It’s still a negative. I’m going to miss home a lot. I know I am,” said Munro, who scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in third-seeded New Trier’s 65-44 win over Peoria Manual on Tuesday in first round action of the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

“I just thought the pros of Dartmouth outweighed being far away.”

When Munro arrives in Hanover, N.H., for classes at Dartmouth, he will add a versatile 6-foot-8 player to the Big Green roster.

“It’s not only his size. He handles the ball for us a ton,” Trevians coach Scott Fricke said. “He’s a great passer. He’s great inside but he shoots the three well. He does all sorts of stuff.”

Munro has led New Trier to a 13-1 record. The Trevians face Aurora West on Wednesday in a 1 p.m. quarterfinal game.

“It’s more about versatility, my ability to take bigger guys off the dribble because of my mobility, speed and ability to shoot,” said Munro. “When I get the ball in the post, I look to create for others because the defense will collapse naturally. I think I’m best when I can attack from the perimeter first.”

Fricke was pleased with Munro and the rest of his team against the high pressure Manual defense.

“He was playing physical out there. I’m proud of the way he finished at the rim,” Fricke said. “They were letting guys play out there both ways.”

Munro didn’t start for New Trier until his junior season.

“I grew a few inches my sophomore year and my mindset shifted a little bit,” he said. “I realized I was actually pretty good. I became more aggressive, and the following year I got to start as a junior.”

Munro had several mid-major Division I scholarship offers. His choice came down to two: Dartmouth and nearby Loyola.

“It was a really tough decision. It took me awhile to decide, but ultimately I went with Dartmouth,” said Munro. “Dartmouth is a really unique opportunity because the academics are obviously elite, and I’m a pretty good student. That’s something that matters to me.”

The Big Green are currently 3-8 and haven’t had a winning season since 1998-99.

“The opportunity is cool because they haven’t been winning much recently,” Munro said. “I think it would be cool to go in there and turn a program around and leave a legacy there.”

New Trier has a second weapon along with Munro in junior guard Jake Feigen, who tossed in six 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the win over Manual.

More than a tournament

When Pontiac lost the Pontiac Holiday Tournament to the pandemic in 2020, it was a blow to the Livingston County community.

Tuesday’s return of the storied 16-team event to Pontiac High School met with both joy and relief.

“I’m still anxious about it,” tournament director Jim Drengwitz said early Tuesday afternoon. “Most tournaments, it’s a lot of work but it’s enjoyable work. But this year with COVID, everybody’s got to deal with it and — knock on wood — we’ve been lucky so far. Everybody is here.”

Drengwitz and Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner believe the tournament is not only a provider of revenue for Pontiac’s merchants but a source of pride.

“I don’t think people realize what this tournament means to Pontiac itself,” said Brunner. “They don’t understand the economic impact the three days have for the city.”

“It’s not just a basketball tournament. It’s a community event. It truly is,” Drengwitz said. “We did miss the tournament last year. I know talking to some of the fans, they’re just tickled to death we’re back. It does mean a lot to the town.”

According to a pleased Drengwitz, ticket sales for Tuesday’s morning session were only slightly down from pre-pandemic 2019.

The tournament is asking fans to wear masks while inside the building.

“I’m just happy we’re playing basketball even if it is with a mask,” said Drengwitz. “As much as I hate the doggone things, if that’s what it takes to have the tournament, that’s what I wanted to do. And our fans have been just unbelievable.”

“I think our biggest concern was how would people handle the mask mandate, and our people are doing a great job of that,” Brunner said. “Everybody is doing what they have to do to just play.”

Bloomington tests Curie

Bloomington trailed top seed Curie by just four at halftime, but the Condors moved to 13-0 with a strong second half in an 80-60 victory.

“I felt like we came out, especially the first half, with enough energy and effort to keep us within the game,” BHS coach Spencer Johnson said. “The second half we ran out of gas a little bit and couldn’t hit enough timely shots.”

Curie broke from a 31-27 halftime edge with the first 12 points of the third quarter. The Purple Raiders (2-10) sliced their deficit as low as nine in the fourth quarter, the final time on a Joe Caldwell basket with 3:38 to play.

Caldwell topped BHS with 14points, Niko Newsome added 13 and Adam Beasley 12. Chikasi Ofoma, a 6-7 junior, led the Condors with 24 points.

Early action

Second-seeded Chicago Simeon cruised past Plainfield North, 65-28, with five players scoring at least eight points led by the 11 of Jayquan Adams.

West Aurora received 17 points from Ty Rogers and 14 from Josh Pickett in a 46-37 triumph over Lockport.

Denver recruit Justin Mullins scored 31 points to spark Oak Park-River Forest past Warren, 81-55.

Ethan Marlowe's 22 points and 14 rebounds carried St. Charles North past Danville, 70-47.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.