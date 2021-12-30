Watch now: Curie, Simeon advance to Pontiac Holiday Tournament championship game

PONTIAC — The new bosses look an awful lot like the old bosses at the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

Either Chicago Curie or Chicago Simeon has won the last 10 Pontiac championships, and that streak will continue after both the Condors and Wolverines survived semifinal tests Thursday.

Second-seeded Simeon trailed New Trier by 15 points early in the fourth quarter but stormed back for a 69-66 overtime win over No. 3 New Trier.

In the second semifinal, top seed Curie controlled the final three quarters to oust Benet Academy, 53-42.

Chicago Public League rivals Curie and Simeon met in a title game that had yet to begin at Pantagraph press time. Check pantagraph.com for results.

Simeon rallies

New Trier (14-2) was poised to pull the upset after Josh Kirkpatrick’s 3-pointer opened the fourth quarter scoring and boosted the Trevians’ margin to 47-32.

But Simeon unleashed a barrage of torrid 3-point shooting from Aviyon Morris, Jaylen Drane and Jalen Griffith and assumed a 55-54 edge with 2:14 to play.

New Trier recovered to lead 61-55 after a basket and two free throws by Jake Fiegen only to watch Drane toss in a miracle, off-balance 3-pointer after drawing hard contact on the way up.

Drane completed the four-point play to bring the Wolverines within two with 33 seconds showing.

A Miles Rubin bucket after a steal tied it at the 14-second mark. Simeon made another steal, but Drane missed an uncontested potential game-winning layup at the buzzer.

The Wolverines (9-1) led the entire extra session after a Drane trey began the scoring.

“We just stayed composed and stayed positive,” said Drane, who finished with 22 points. “Our sophomore year we lost in Pontiac to go to the championship. It was just adding on to the fuel during the COVID season when we didn’t get to come here. To get to the championship, we made sure we did what we had to do.”

Griffith added 15 points and Morris 14 as Simeon’s guards combined to connect on 12 of 18 from 3-point range.

“Our guards. That experience helped out. That’s the core of our team right now,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said. “I would take those three against anybody. They’re tough, they understand me and they want to win.”

Dartmouth recruit Jackson Munro paced New Trier with 23 points. Fiegen added 10.

“We had a decision to make, either stop 23 (Fiegen) or 41 (Munro). We thought 23 was the better person to stop,” said Smith, who had Morris hounding Fiegen.

“It was a great high school basketball game, a great atmosphere. Being out all last year and coming back to play a game like this in the semifinals is huge for high school basketball.”

Curie advances

Benet led 15-6 after one quarter and 20-17 at halftime before Curie (15-0) hit its stride.

A Phoenix Bullock bucket in the final minute of the third quarter handed the Condors a 35-29 advantage. That lead ballooned to 48-36 on a Chikasi Ofoma dunk with 2:36 to play.

“Just making everything tough for them, that was the defensive plan, “ said Ofoma, who led four Curie players in double figures with 14 points. “We were playing tough in the post, being active and not letting them get any second-chance points or open threes.”

Jeremy Harrington Jr. combined with Ofoma inside to stifle Benet and contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bullock chipped in 13 points and Carlos Harris 10.

Benet (8-2) connected on just 14 of 43 shots for 32.5 percent. Brady Kunka paced the Redwings with 11 points, and Kyle Thomas snared 11 rebounds.

Bloom ousts BHS

Bloomington was eliminated from the consolation bracket in a 64-57 loss to No. 4 seed Chicago Height Bloom.

Sophomore Niko Newsome led the Purple Raiders (3-11) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Adam Beasley and John Shuey put in 10 points apiece.

“I’m very pleased with the play of Niko the past few days,” BHS coach Spencer Johnson said.

