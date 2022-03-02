Watch now: Colin Hayes proves inside force as Central Catholic advances

STANFORD – With Cole Certa, Chase Fisher and Treyton Eller tossing up 3-point attempts, Auburn High School basketball coach Seth McCoy didn’t have much choice but to instruct his Trojans to fiercely defend the perimeter.

That paved the way for Central Catholic 6-foot-6 sophomore Colin Hayes to score 18 points in the Saints’ 58-46 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal of the Class 2A Olympia Sectional.

Central Catholic will tangle with either Maroa-Forsyth or Quincy Notre Dame in Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional championship.

“They not only have shooters but the big guy inside,” McCoy said. “They’re a heckuva team. They were hitting shots, they’re big, long and athletic.”

Hayes helped Central Catholic close out the win with seven fourth-quarter points.

“Colin did a great job. He finished in there,” said Saints coach Jason Welch. “Colin is a pretty good passer. He will kick it back out. We established the inside and the outside game.”

Dunk you very much

Hayes punctuated the win with a dunk at the 1:17 mark that gave the Saints a 56-44 margin. It was a dunk Hayes had been waiting for.

“That was my first one,” he said. “I missed like five other ones in games. This was the first time I got one.”

Back and forth

The first two quarters could not have been more different.

Central Catholic rolled out to a 19-3 lead and took a 21-7 advantage into the second quarter as Auburn missed 13 of 15 shots.

“Auburn hadn’t been in a sectional since 2004. There was a little jitters,” McCoy said. “There were some point blank layups we usually convert that we didn’t. But my guys are always going to battle, and they came back.”

It was the Saints’ turn to struggle in quarter two. Central Catholic scored four points at the free throw line and missed all nine of its attempts from the floor.

“We got one dimensional,” said Welch. “We kept it to one side and we didn’t reverse the ball. We got stagnant.”

A long way from 0-4

Central Catholic went 0-4 in the season-opening Intercity Tournament and lost six of its first seven games.

“That seems like forever ago,” Welch said. “Yeah, we’ve come a long way. I’m so proud of them. Getting in the Sweet Sixteen is pretty special.”

“We figured it out, I guess,” said Hayes. “We started playing as a team. Everyone is getting the ball and everyone is scoring.”

Owning the boards

Central Catholic outrebounded Auburn 38-30.

Certa matched his 15 points with 15 rebounds. Hayes secured 10 boards and Rye Pirtz eight.

