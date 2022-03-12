Watch now: Central Catholic's Cole Certa crowned King of the Hill

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHAMPAIGN — Central Catholic High School sophomore Cole Certa earned the title of King of the Hill by winning the Illinois High School Association Three-Point Showdown on Saturday at State Farm Center.

Certa connected on 12 of 15 3-point attempts in the finals to earn the crown.

The Class 2A champion, Certa bested 4A's Joshua Nelson of Oswego (10), 3A's Jack Wajda of New Lenox Providence (8) and 1A's David Douglas of Yorkville Christian (8).

"It's a cool event," Certa said on the IHSA broadcast. "I'm happy to win it."

Certa had earlier drilled 13 of 15 to best the field in 2A.

In 3A, Normal West's Logan Sluder hit nine to finish second to Wajda's 10.

COLE CERTA 2021 HEDSHOT

Certa
LOGAN SLUDER 2021 HEDSHOT

Sluder
