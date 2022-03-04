Watch now: Cahill, May, Rumbold honored as unanimous HOIC all-stars

Ellie Cahill of Eureka, Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest and Tremont's Whitney Rumbold have been selected unanimous Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball first team all-stars.

Other first team members were Jordyn Cannon of El Paso-Gridley, Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Addison Swadinsky, LeRoy's Callie Warlow, Peyton Rinkenberger of Ridgeview and Tri-Valley's Addison Ritchie.

Class 2A fourth-place state finisher Fieldcrest also had two second team picks in Ella Goodrich and Haley Carver.

Also part of the second team were Ashley Nohl of Eureka, Fisher's Kallie Evans, Raeghan Morefield of Heyworth, Lexington's Faith Keagle and Tremont's Erin Pulliam.

Honorable mentions choices were Annalyn Harper and Brinley Stevens of Ridgeview, Kaitlin White of Fieldcrest, Dee-Mack's Megan Correll, EPG's Michaela Kelly, Eureka's Ella Ausmus, Ella Derossett of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, LeRoy's Molly Buckles, Grace Smalley of Tremont and Tri-Valley's Kelsey Bartels.

The all-defensive team was Cahill, Cannon, Rumbold, Dee-Mack's McKenna Carithers and Carolyn Megow of Fieldcrest.

