Watch now: Boys basketball tournament return to Champaign earns high praise from IHSA, coaches

For Nathaniel Meiss, the return of the Boys State Basketball tournaments to Champaign was like a trip back in time.

The El Paso-Gridley High School head coach helped Eureka take second place in the 1994 Class A State Tournament at the Assembly Hall in Champaign while playing for his father, Tim.

Two weeks ago, Nathaniel Meiss entered the same building, now called State Farm Center, with his freshman son for the Class 1A and 2A semifinal games as Champaign hosted the event again for the first time since 1995.

"I told Micah when we walked in that it feels like it's right again," said Meiss. "It's just a basketball arena. It's one of those things growing up I loved going there. Going back, that brought back a lot of memories."

Peoria's Carver Arena hosted the boys tourneys from 1996-2019. The 2020 state tournaments were canceled at the start of the pandemic before the Illinois High School Association decided that summer to return to Champaign where the tourney was held from 1919 to 1995.

There also was another big change this year. To get away from the NCAA Tournament, the IHSA held the boys tournaments on three consecutive days instead of two weekends. The girls did the same the week before at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Championship games in the four classes were played on the same day.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said there are some things that will be looked at under the new format, especially the late-night finishes of third-place games.

However, the return to Champaign was well received by all.

"I couldn't be happier how it played out. We had fantastic matchups and great games," said Anderson. "The feelings we got from the schools, administrators and coaches there is they really enjoyed the experience.

"There are some things related to the time schedule that we'll look at and gain feedback, but overall it was a resounding positive opportunity for us and our students and obviously the schools and spectators that were following, to be in that venue. It's just state of the art."

One of those spectators was Normal West head coach Ed Hafermann. He attended the Class 3A and 4A semifinals along with a couple of his assistant coaches.

"I enjoyed the games there. I thought the environment was pretty good, too," said Hafermann. "Having it in that arena and the renovations they've made to State Farm Center made it a cool experience as a fan. I can only imagine what it would be like for a player being able to play on that floor."

Nathaniel Meiss remembers it well.

"To look up in the stadium and realize how big it is and you're playing there, it's exciting," he said.

There was no March Madness Experience as Peoria held inside the Civic Center. The IHSA was able to hold a Unified (for Special Olympic athletes) and wheelchair basketball tournaments at the Athletic and Recreation Center a short walk from State Farm Center.

"The (March Madness) experience was a great thing. I know my kids had a blast going to that," said Meiss. "But from a basketball standpoint to be at what I consider the state university, this is the biggest deal and is supposed to be where state is. To be there and have it there, I think it's special for the kids and it was fun for me."

Hafermann agreed with Meiss the March Madness Experience gave Peoria a different feeling than Champaign.

"That was good for families. But, for me, I enjoyed from a basketball fans' perspective being at the State Farm Center," said Hafermann, who also watched the Wildcats' Logan Sluder participate in the Three-Point Showdown. "To me the whole focus was on the games being played there. It was cool seeing different classes being played."

Although the IHSA doesn't have exact attendance figures yet, Anderson said the three-day turnout in Champaign was better by a "pretty significant margin" than the two weekends in Peoria from 2019. Attendance also was higher at Redbird Arena than from the last state tournaments there two years ago.

"Overall, we're very pleased with attendance," said Anderson, who knows that can fluctuate based on participating schools. "A little bit could be argued we were going to see increased attendance because we've been without the girls tournament for a year and the boys tournament for two years. The casual fan was ready to get back and enjoy the experience of seeing high school kids compete at that level."

Anderson said competing state finals schools were given surveys to gain their feedback about how they viewed the venue and new format. The IHSA basketball advisory committee will help review that information and bring any recommendations on changes to the IHSA Board of Directors.

State Farm Center's contract to hold the state tournaments has two years left, but Anderson said a shorter contract was done because of the new format. If there are no glitches, he expects the IHSA will look at an extension of the agreement with Champaign instead of opening up a full bid process.

"The kids look up to the University of Illinois more than any other university (in the state)," said Nathaniel Meiss. "It's a neat place to be and I thought they did a great job running it. From a basketball standpoint it was fun."

Midwest Crossroads Showcase

The second Midwest Crossroads Showcase, an NCAA Live Event for boys basketball recruiting, will take place at Normal West High School from June 17-19.

This year's event has been expanded to include high school teams from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Each team will play four games.

Last year there were 37 Division I coaching staffs at the showcase. There figures to be plenty more with teams from additional states.

Intercity Soccer Tournament

The Girls Intercity Soccer Tournament begins Monday with Normal West hosting Central Catholic and University High entertaining Normal Community. Both matches begin at 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington begins the tourney on Wednesday going to U High.

The tourney concludes April 4.

PHOTOS: Monticello vs Bloomington Central Catholic during the 2A Springfield Super-Sectional game

