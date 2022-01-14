Watch now: Bloomington outlasts Champaign Centennial for Big 12 win

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington High School basketball coach Spencer Johnson told forwards Niko Newsome, Joe Caldwell and Tyus Jackson to all go get 10 rebounds Friday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

And they nearly did.

It was that dogged pursuit of rebounds that played a critical role in the Purple Raiders’ 69-59 Big 12 Conference victory over Champaign Centennial.

“When our guys are engaged like that on the offensive end and able to give us second and third possessions with offensive rebounds, that’s when we’re a much better team,” Johnson said.

Caldwell led the way with 14 rebounds, Newsome grabbed eight and Jackson seven as BHS held a 50-34 rebounding advantage while improving to 5-14 and 2-4 in the Big 12.

“That’s the whole point,” said Caldwell. “Hustle to get the rebounds, everybody crash the boards and we got a chance at it.”

Newsome scored 14 of his 19 points in the first quarter as the Raiders led 25-12.

Centennial (8-8, 2-2) pulled within five points entering halftime and as close as two in the fourth quarter but never fully recovered from a 10-1 deficit.

Adam Beasley scored 17 points and John Shuey 11 for BHS. Caldwell had all nine of his point in the final quarter.

Trae Warren, David Hubbard and Jack Young had 13 points apiece to lead the Chargers.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

