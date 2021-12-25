Watch now: Battle-tested Normal Community carries top seed into State Farm Holiday Classic

NORMAL — Holding quality wins over Rock Island and East St. Louis, the Normal Community High School basketball team recognizes the possibility of a rematch in the State Farm Holiday Classic.

“I’m sure they would like another shot at us,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “They’re really good basketball teams that are going to win a lot of games. Those were great wins for us for sure.”

The Ironmen are the top seed in the Large School Boys bracket of the Classic and will open play at 8 p.m. Monday against North Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. No. 2 seed Rock Island and No. 3 East St. Louis are in the bottom half of the 16-team bracket.

NCHS (10-1) leans on 6-foot-7 Liberty recruit Zach Cleveland, but Witzig maintains “we don’t need someone like Zach to average 20 points for us to win ballgames.”

The other Ironmen starters also are seniors: guards Trey Redd and Crofton Perry and forwards Famious French and Tyler Dwinal.

“We’ve really figured out how to move without the ball and get buckets when they’re all focused on Zach,” Perry said.

Sophomores Braylon Roman, Noah Cleveland and Jaheem Weber bring talent off the bench.

“We’ve got some good depth with guys hungry to play,” said Witzig.

Roman is a guard who matched Zach Cleveland for team scoring honors with 12 in a recent win over Peoria Richwoods. Weber and Noah Cleveland, Zach’s younger brother, are both 6-8.

“They are a huge help,” Redd said. “You can tell they really want to be out there and contribute and help us win big games.”

If the Ironmen win their first two games, they could collide with No. 4 seed Wheaton Warrenville South (10-0) in the semifinals.

Rock Island standout

Rock Island has a player to watch in senior Amarion Nimmers.

A 6-3 guard, Nimmers scored a school-record 45 points earlier this season in a 96-72 win over Dubuque (Iowa) Hempstead.

U High the 14 seed

University High (5-7) is the No. 14 seed and squares off with East St. Louis in its opener at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“Early in the season, we were young and inexperienced. Now we’ve got 12 games varsity experience,” said Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell. “The past week we’ve really seen some improvement. I think we’re going to keep getting better the more experience we get under our belt.”

U High’s top scorers have been 6-5 juniors Mason Funk (12.5) and Ty Minor (9).

A Class 2A team for IHSA postseason purposes, U High plays only one 2A opponent all season in Central Catholic.

“The Classic is always about playing teams we don’t see in the regular season," McDowell said. "We’re ready for the challenge. I think we have one of the toughest schedules in 2A.”

Saints finding rhythm

Central Catholic is the 11th seed in the Small School Boys tournament and faces No. 6 East Dubuque at 5 p.m. Monday at Normal West.

The Saints are 3-7 after starting 0-6.

“I’ve been really pleased with our guys. We have a bunch of young guys willing to learn and get better,” Central Catholic coach Jason Welch said. “We’ve had some setbacks and some scores not going our way. But it’s only a setback if you don’t take anything from it, and our guys have taken a lot from it. They believe they’re headed in the right direction.”

Sophomore Cole Certa scored 36 points in a win over Decatur St. Teresa earlier this month.

“Cole is a really gifted offensive player,” said Welch. “He’s done a really nice job on that end. He’s been very coachable. He continues to want to improve his game in all facets.”

Rest of the field

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is the No. 1 Small School Boys seed. St. Joseph-Ogden, led by highly recruited 6-6 junior Ty Pence, is No. 2 with El Paso-Gridley third and Aurora Christian fourth.

EPG sports a 9-1 record and is holding opponents to 40.7 points per game. The Titans receive 14.3 points from senior Asa Smith, 12.2 points and 11.3 rebounds from 6-6 senior Jake Funk and 11.0 points and 3.3 steals courtesy of senior Luke Ihlenfeldt.

Calvary Christian has replaced Fieldcrest in the field as the 16th seed and will play Springfield SHG in the opening round.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

