Watch now: Asa Smith grows into his identity at El Paso-Gridley

BLOOMINGTON — An athlete with an uncommon first name has grown into an uncommonly good athlete for El Paso-Gridley High School.

Being Asa Smith wasn’t always easy for the Titans’ senior. Yet as he learned to understand and even like being Asa, Smith developed into an accomplished basketball player and track runner.

Smith and his EPG teammates are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A and are the top seed in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. The Titans met LeRoy in a semifinal game Friday that was not completed at Pantagraph press time.

“My name comes from my seventh great grandfather on my mom’s side,” said Smith. “My grandma (Terri Clemens) is very into ancestral things. They found that name and we picked it. It’s also in the Old Testament, King Asa.”

The Asa whom Smith is named after dates back to the 1700s and is believed to have fought in the Revolutionary War.

That story isn’t easily or understandably relayed to other children and led to some rocky moments for Smith.

“At first, when I was a kid I didn’t like it too much. Kids would make fun of my name,” Smith said. “As I got older, I saw there weren’t many other kids named Asa and took it as my own and enjoyed its uniqueness. It’s something I became proud of as the years have gone by. Now I love my name.”

The 6-foot-3 Smith has made a name for himself at EPG, leading the 17-2 Titans at 14.5 points per game. He also tops the team in assists and ranks second in rebounds and blocks and third in steals.

“That’s definitely something I focus on every night to not only help my team on offense but help my team on defense,” said Smith, the son of Lonnie Smith and Carrie Hardt Elko and stepson of Clint Elko. “I feel I can impact the game on both sides.”

EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss said the Titans ask a lot of Smith.

“And he’s very capable of doing a lot of things,” Meiss said. “We’ve been having him guard the best player on the other team then we ask him to score for us. He’s got a great amount of endurance and a great amount of heart. That helps out a lot.”

According to Meiss, hard work is Smith’s not-so-secret weapon.

“He’s a great human being. He works his butt off every day” said the EPG coach. “I have to kick him out of the gym and try to explain to him how important rest is. He works hard not just in the gym. He works hard in the classroom. He’s a hard-working kid and really a motivated individual.”

Smith is a part of a Titans’ senior class that features fellow starters Luke Ihlenfeldt, Jake Funk and Ben Klein and reserves Braeden Stoller, Travis Gramm and Sam Neal.

That group went a combined 46-1 in fifth and sixth grade with the only loss coming in the sixth grade state championship game.

“I believe that made a huge difference. We’ve built our chemistry over the years,” Smith said. “When we play together, it feels so fluid. We don’t really have to force anything.”

Ihlenfeldt called Smith “a phenomenal player. I love playing with him. He’s great on and off the ball offensively and defensively. He’s definitely a guy we can all trust to go to.”

Smith also has made his mark on the track. He placed 14th in the 800-meter run at last spring’s Class 1A State Meet in 2:01.23 and took ninth along with Connor Betts, Noah Ludy and Nathan DeMarb in the 1,600 relay.

Undecided on his college destination, Smith would like to continue being an athlete.

“I would like to either play basketball or track somewhere. I’m still not sure exactly where, whatever opportunity presents,” he said. “I love both sports and feel like I’m pretty decent at both of them. Doing both would be awesome.”

