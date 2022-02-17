Watch now: 4 takeaways as NCHS cruises past BHS to clinch outright Big 12 title

NORMAL — There are many more goals ahead of Normal Community High School's basketball team this season. Yet the one accomplished Wednesday night was important to Zach Cleveland and the other Ironmen seniors.

"I haven't won the (Big 12) conference yet," said the Liberty University recruit. "It was a fun thing to do and a hard thing to do."

Cleveland led four NCHS players in double figures with 16 points as the Ironmen beat Bloomington, 67-41, to clinch the outright Big 12 championship at the NCHS Gym.

The victory was the 22nd straight for NCHS, which is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A state poll. The Ironmen improved to 29-1 overall and finished 9-1 in the Big 12.

"At one point we were 1-1 in the conference. We lost to Centennial with eight games left and won all eight," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "This is a great basketball conference with lot of historic teams, so to win the Big 12 is a really nice accomplishment in boys basketball."

Here are four takeaways from the Ironmen's victory as NCHS gets ready for a Friday showdown against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and BHS (6-20, 3-7) prepares for Saturday's Class 3A Morton Regional opener against Rantoul.

Defense, defense

After BHS sophomore Niko Newsome sank a fadeaway jumper for the game's first basket, NCHS rattled off the next 17 points. The Ironmen forced five turnovers in the first quarter in taking a 23-5 lead.

"Turning defense into offense was the best thing," said Cleveland. "It got us out early and got us a lead."

BHS settled down in the second quarter and outscored NCHS, 12-10, while cutting the deficit to 33-17 at the break. But the Ironmen got going in the third quarter and upped the lead to 52-28, allowing Witzig to rest his starters in the final eight minutes.

Sophs stepping up

While NCHS starts five seniors, anyone thinking the Ironmen will have a big drop next season better think again.

Sophomores Braylon Roman and Jaheem Webber contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively. Roman stroked in three 3-pointers, while the 6-foot-8 Webber bulled his way inside with four dunks to go with five rebounds.

"Jaheem and Braylon the last couple weeks have played great, and you can tell they're getting more and more comfortable with their roles as sophomores on the varsity," said Witzig.

Noah Cleveland, who is Zach's little brother at 6-8, is another sophomore in the Ironmen's rotation and should form a Twin Towers inside with Webber next season.

One more test

Because of another cancellation this season, NCHS was able to squeeze in a final game against Sacred Heart-Griffin, which has won 28 straight games.

"Being in situations where you have to play against really tough teams, it will be really good," said Witzig. "It's the Central State Eight versus Big 12 conference championship. It's like a little fun deal at the end of the year and the last regular season game for bragging rights."

NCHS senior guard Trey Redd, who added 11 points, wants to finish the season on a high note heading into next week's NCHS Regional.

"Just focus on the basics, playing our game and not getting sped up, and listening to the coach's game plan and coming to practice really locked in," said Redd of what the Ironmen need to do to make a long postseason run.

BHS lacks 'juice'

Wednesday's game was moved up a day to avoid Thursday's expected nasty weather. That didn't help the Raiders.

BHS was coming off a 65-60 loss at Peoria Notre Dame, which finished second in the Big 12, on Tuesday. Another day off would have helped as BHS head coach Spencer Johnson's fear of fatigue was quickly realized.

"You may start the game off with a lot of energy and you might be feeling fine and have some juice, but that goes away quick once you're settled in," he said. "I told my guys I'm not disappointed with the result of tonight's game. I was more disappointed with their lack of effort as far as a physicality standpoint goes."

Junior guard Adam Beasley paced BHS with 16 points. The Raiders face Rantoul to open the Class 3A Morton Regional in a first-round game Saturday at BHS.

"I want to see them compete with that type of effort we brought last night against Peoria Notre Dame," said Johnson. "I want them to play with that same intensity and same focus we had (Tuesday) night on Saturday."

