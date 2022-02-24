University High girls claim 2A sectional championship

Clutch free throw shooting and solid defense carried the University High School girls basketball team to a 39-36 victory over Canton on Thursday in the championship game of the Class 2A Chillicothe IVC Sectional.

“This is definitely quite the achievement. We're super proud of our team,” U High coach Laura Sellers said. “We were a work in progress all season, and we’re still a work in progress. We wanted to be playing our best basketball in February.”

The Pioneers improved to 19-16 and will face either Alton Marquette or No. 3-ranked Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Beardstown Super-Sectional.

U High connected on 12 of 14 fourth-quarter free throws with Naomi Elliott and Kayla Petersen attempting all 14 foul shots. Elliott finished with 15 points and Petersen 12.

Canton, which plays in the 3A Mid-Illini Conference and dropped to 14-19, appeared to tie the game at 37-all. But the Little Giants' free throw shooter was called for stepping over the foul line too quickly and the point did not count.

Petersen then hit two free throws in the final seconds for the final margin.

Kari Merriweather topped the Pioneers with five rebounds, and Adriana Crabtree had four steals.

“Both teams were very defense oriented. That made both teams struggle to score,” Sellers said. “I thought we needed to rebound very well, and we only had them with two offensive rebounds. That’s really good.”

Class 4A

At Joliet: Normal Community bowed out after a 57-45 loss to No. 3-ranked Edwardsville in the title game of the Joliet Central Sectional.

“I am incredibly proud of how our kids competed together,” NCHS coach Dave Feeney said. “Edwardsville is a very good team. Sydney Harris is a ton and their size around her is extremely challenging.”

Harris paced the 28-4 Tigers, who will play Bolingbrook in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday at 7 p.m., with 22 points.

The Iron (27-7) trailed 28-22 at halftime before rallying for a 29-28 lead. Edwardsville countered with a 13-2 spurt to close the third quarter for a 41-31 advantage.

“We forced some turnovers to get within 46-40, but they went 9 of 10 from the free throw line down the stretch,” said Feeney. “Such a fun season with a special group of kids. It hurts, but not quite as bad when we are so thankful for the journey.”

Sophia Feeney led NCHS with 12 points. Olivia Corson and Giana Rawlings added nine each.

Maci Silvey chipped in 15 points for Edwardsville, including four of four at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Class 1A

At Farmer City: Ridgeview defeated Champaign St. Thomas More 45-29 to advance to Monday's Serena Super-Sectional.

The Mustangs (25-8) received 13 points from Peyton Rinkenberger, 11 from Annalyn Harper and nine from Brinley Stevens.

Ridgeview led 23-16 at the half and will face No. 6-ranked Serena in the super-sectional.

Serena defeated Newark 49-27 to win the Hinckley Big Rock Sectional title.

