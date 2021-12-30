 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert
STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

U High falls in State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Girls third-place game

  • 0
123121-blm-spt-1statefarmuhigh

University High's Adriana Crabtree (4) chases down a loose ball as she faces tough defense from Paris' Madyson Rigdon, right, during the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Girls third-place game Thursday at Shirk Center. Paris downed the Pioneers, 49-31.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Madyson Rigdon scored 22 points as Paris pulled away in the fourth quarter to down University High, 49-31, in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Girls third-place game Thursday at Shirk Center.

U High, the No. 13 seed, was led by Naomi Elliott with nine points. Adriana Crabtee and Macy Petelin scored seven points each for the Pioneers.

Third-seeded Paris, which is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A state poll, grabbed a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. U High cut the deficit to 20-15 at halftime before the Tigers took a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Small School Boys

Rockford Lutheran zoomed to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in routing No. 2 seed St. Joseph-Ogden, 79-57, in the third-place game.

Garrett Bertrand paced Lutheran with 18 points while Blake Broege added 17 and Walt Hill Jr. 14. Standout junior guard Ty Pence led St. Joseph-Ogden (11-2) with 14 points.

Later Thursday at Shirk Center

Third-seeded El Paso-Gridley (12-1) meets No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Small School Boys championship game at 5:15 p.m.

Normal Community (13-1), the No. 1 seed, takes on No. 3 East St. Louis in the Large School Boys title game at 8:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News