U High falls in State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Girls third-place game

BLOOMINGTON — Madyson Rigdon scored 22 points as Paris pulled away in the fourth quarter to down University High, 49-31, in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Girls third-place game Thursday at Shirk Center.

U High, the No. 13 seed, was led by Naomi Elliott with nine points. Adriana Crabtee and Macy Petelin scored seven points each for the Pioneers.

Third-seeded Paris, which is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A state poll, grabbed a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. U High cut the deficit to 20-15 at halftime before the Tigers took a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Small School Boys

Rockford Lutheran zoomed to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in routing No. 2 seed St. Joseph-Ogden, 79-57, in the third-place game.

Garrett Bertrand paced Lutheran with 18 points while Blake Broege added 17 and Walt Hill Jr. 14. Standout junior guard Ty Pence led St. Joseph-Ogden (11-2) with 14 points.

Later Thursday at Shirk Center

Third-seeded El Paso-Gridley (12-1) meets No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Small School Boys championship game at 5:15 p.m.

Normal Community (13-1), the No. 1 seed, takes on No. 3 East St. Louis in the Large School Boys title game at 8:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.