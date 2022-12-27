State Farm Holiday Classic: Chancesaye Maxon helps El Paso-Gridley slip past East Dubuque

El Paso-Gridley trailed by a point when junior Chancesaye Maxon put up a 3-point attempt with 5:23 left in a State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys first-round game against East Dubuque on Tuesday at Normal West High School.

Maxon made the shot, was fouled and completed a rare four-point play. The Titans never trailed again.

Sophomore Micah Meiss and Maxon scored 22 points each as the eighth-seeded Titans improved to 7-3. EPG advanced to Wednesday's 4 p.m. quarterfinal game against No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden (8-0) at Shirk Center.

East Dubuque was within 44-40 when Maxon blocked a 3-point attempt, picked up the loose ball and went all the way for a layup with 2:12 left. He was fouled again and sank the free throw for a 47-40 lead that finally put away East Dubuque.

"He had a series there in the fourth quarter where he really came alive and really made a huge difference," said EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss. "He had a couple steals and a big rebound down at one end of the floor. He gave us a huge boost."

Rockford Lutheran 78, Olympia 46: Blake Broege led four Rockford Lutheran players in double figures with 17 points as the Crusaders downed Olympia. Owen Alford paced the Spartans, who trailed 46-30 at halftime, with nine points.

Large School Girls

Geneseo 49, Normal West 40: Emily Kobel’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer brought No. 11 Normal West within 38-32, but Geneseo hung on for the victory.

The No. 6-seed Maple Leafs received a team-best 16 points from Annie Wirth. Joselyn Gale scored 12 and Kobel nine for the Wildcats.

Washington 63, Bloomington 47: Carly Vaughn paced No. 2 seed Washington with 16 points. Avery Tibbs added 11 and Bradley recruit Claire McDougall 10 for the Panthers (10-1).

Washington scored the game’s first 10 points and led 16-4 after one quarter. A Luna Ramirez-Guttierez 3-pointer brought the Purple Raiders within 26-13 in the second quarter.

“I thought we got them out of the press pretty early, which we wanted,” BHS coach Austin Myers said. “Transition-wise, we couldn’t keep up with them. They run so hard. I do think we battled. It’s just going against a lion, you’ve got to fight for four quarters and we didn’t.”

Katie Barger led the Raiders with 18 points. Carly Anderson and Marley Davis each connected on three 3-pointers for nine points.

Small School Girls

Rock Falls 47, Central Catholic 44: No. 11 Rock Falls outscored the sixth-seeded Saints 12-7 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Lauren Emm topped Central Catholic with 13 points and Elyssa Stenger added 10. The Rockets were led by Emily Lego’s 13.

Brimfield 36, EPG 19: Third-seeded Brimfield advanced with a triumph over No. 14 El Paso-Gridley.

Leading scorers Kaylea Randall of EPG and Olivia Kappes of Brimfield each had nine points.

All-Quarter Century Team

In celebration of the 25th year of the girls portion of the Holiday Classic, tournament organizers held a vote to select an all-quarter century team.

Voted onto that squad were Rebecca Ehresman of El Paso-Gridley, Brea Beal of Rock Island, Megan McCracken of Rock Island Alleman, Annawan sisters Jayde and Celina VanHyfte and Amber Wisdom of Geneseo.

