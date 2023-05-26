Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Times and rosters have been set for both the Shrine All-Star football game and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games.

The IBCA games will be held June 10 at Pontiac High School. Admission is $5.

The Class 1A-2A girls game begins at 11 a.m. and will be followed by 1A-2A boys at 1 p.m., 3A-4A girls at 3 p.m. and 3A-4A boys at 5 p.m.

The Shrine game will start at 11 a.m. on June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium. Admission charge is $10.

IBCA

Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest, Prairie Central's Chloe Sisco and Central Catholic's Elyssa Stenger will play for the 1A-2A North.

Ellie Cahill of Eureka and Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Addison Swadinsky are part of the South roster.

In 1A-2A boys, Cornerstone Christian's Jakson Baber, Dwight's Wyatt Thompson and Prairie Central's Dylan Bazzell were selected to the North squad.

Bazzell, who died on March 20, will be honored before the game and his family will be presented his jersey.

The 3A-4A girls game will feature Normal Community's Sophia Feeney and Normal West's Ashley Wilcox.

West's Logan Sluder and Kylen Smith will play in the boys 3A-4A contest.

Shrine Game

Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle, Blake Regenold of Tri-Valley and Eureka's Dakota Wiegand are part of the Red team.

The Blue roster includes Brock Leenerman of West, Eureka's Justis Bachman, El Paso-Gridley's Dax Gentes, Tri-Valley's TJ Klein and Noah Nagel of Prairie Central.

Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.