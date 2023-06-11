PONTIAC — Rivals yet again Saturday at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star games, Ellie Cahill and Ashlyn May will finally be teammates when next they meet.

“I was actually supposed to be on the North team originally then I got switched to the South team,” Eureka’s Cahill said after the South defeated the North 87-74 in the Class 1A-2A game. “So I was sad I wasn’t going to play with her. But we have four more years so it’s OK.”

Cahill and Fieldcrest’s May, fierce but friendly rivals in the Heart of Illinois Conference, will be freshman teammates at Illinois Wesleyan for the coming season.

“I guess they wanted us to compete one last time against each other,” said May.

With both the Hornets and Knights threats to advance well into the Class 2A postseason the past few years, Cahill and May had several tight games in league play and at the McLean County/HOIC Tournament.

“At first, I didn’t really pay attention to her. But once we started becoming closer and talking to each other, the rivalry became more not serious, but we both want to win in the end when it’s Eureka vs. Fieldcrest," May said.

Cahill scored 12 points for the South, while May had six for the North.

May’s North teammate was another future IWU player, Liv Meyers of Elmwood. Cahill played with fellow Titan recruit Anna Beyers of Pana. A fifth Wesleyan freshman-to-be, Normal Community’s Sophia Feeney, was on the 3A-4A South team.

Kaylee Niebrugge of Teutopolis was the South Most Valuable Player after scoring 17 points. Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Addison Swadinsky played but did not score.

For the North, MVP honors went to Winnebago’s Campbell Schrank, who led her squad with 12 points. Ella Grundstrom of Byron added 10 and Prairie Central’s Chloe Sisco nine. Elyssa Stenger of Central Catholic did not score.

The North holds a 5-4 edge in the all-time series.

3A-4A girls

The South prevailed for the second time in nine games with a 79-73 win.

Norah Gumm of Waterloo was the South MVP after tallying 14 points. Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly of O’Fallon also scored 14.

Sophia Loden of Mascoutah chipped in 13 and Syracuse recruit Alyssa Latham of Homewood-Flossmoor had 12.

South MVP honors went to Duke-bound Jordan Wood of Carmel Catholic. Wood finished with 24 points and Grayslake North’s Peyton Gerdes had 11.

Feeney and Normal West's Ashley Wilcox played for the South and did not score.

1A-2A boys

The North rolled to a 71-49 lead entering halftime and secured a 132-107 victory to improve its margin in the all-time series to 27-22.

Princeton’s Grady Thompson scored 24 points and was named North MVP. David Douglas Jr. of Yorkville Christian had 21 points, Xavier Nesbitt of Chicago Lab 14 and Pecatonica’s Korbin Gann and Fulton’s Ethan Price 11 each.

The nod for South MVP went to Nashville’s Bennett Briles with 16 points. The Waterloo Gibault duo of Kaden Augustine and Kameron Hanvey added 12 and 11, respectively.

Cornerstone Christian’s Jakson Baber scored five and Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson four for the North.

3A-4A boys

The South extended a 62-56 lead at the half to 96-80 before the North rallied within 115-110.

Normal West’s Logan Sluder connected on three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds to help the South hang on for a 122-117 victory.

“It’s fun playing with some new guys,” Sluder said. “Obviously, everybody out here is great. It’s good to get a good win.”

Sluder finished with seven points and West teammate Kylen Smith had four.

George Bellevue of Lincoln-Way East was South MVP after totaling 22 points. Zach Hawkinson of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered 18 points, Mike’Quese Taylor of Peoria High 13 and Peoria Manual’s Louis Bailey and Peoria Richwoods’ Marquel Newsome 12 apiece.

“We’re the little guys, I guess you could say,” said Sluder of the South, which moved within 28-20 in the all-time series. “But we beat them. It’s a good feeling.”

Michigan baseball recruit Ben Oosterbaan of Hinsdale Central scored 24 points and was North MVP. Marmion’s Collin Wainscott paced the North with 26, and Loyola Academy’s Alex Engro had 15.

Photos: IBCA annual All-Star games at Pontiac