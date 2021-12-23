Pontiac coach Matt Kelley eager for holiday tournament and 4 other things to know

When Matt Kelley last attended the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Derrick Rose was flying around the court for prep powerhouse Chicago Simeon.

And while Rose, the tournament's A.C. Williamson Trophy winner in 2005-06, has gone on to a successful NBA career, Kelley has found his way back to Pontiac.

“I’ve heard there’s nothing like walking around there when Pontiac plays its first game with the crowd and the atmosphere,” said Kelley, in his first year as Pontiac coach. “I’m very excited to be part of it for the first time this year. It’s going to be fun.”

The 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament runs Tuesday through Thursday after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

With a 4-6 record, the Indians face No. 5 seed Benet Academy (7-1) in a 7:30 p.m. first-round game Tuesday.

Pontiac has four sophomores in key roles, including three starters. Logan Barnett, a 6-foot-5 junior, leads the Indians in scoring (14) and rebounding (eight) per game. Sophomore guard Kerr Bauman adds 13 points.

“We’re a very young group. We’ve had steady progress,” Kelley said. “We’ve been in every single game. We’re learning what it takes to win.”

Young Bloomington looking for footing

Another young team with a first-year coach entering the rugged Pontiac field is Bloomington. The Purple Raiders are 2-9 under coach Spencer Johnson.

“I’m really proud of my team for sticking through the tough patches we’ve hit,” said Johnson, whose team meets top-seeded Chicago Curie at 6 p.m. Tuesday. “We’re a brand new team. A majority of the guys it’s their first year of playing varsity basketball. They need to be patient with it and stick with the process and trust that further down the road the work they put in will come to fruition.”

Junior Adam Beasley is atop the BHS scoring chart at 16.4 points with sophomore Niko Newsome at 11.

“Curie is going to be a tall task for us the first game,” Johnson said. “I want us to play with no fear. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I want us to play with the utmost confidence, energy and effort and try to be the team to set the tone for the duration of the game.”

Curie, Simeon a powerful 1-2

After 12-0 Curie, 6-1 Simeon is the No. 2 seed. Recent history supports those seeds. The Public League stalwarts have won the last 10 Pontiac titles with Simeon taking first six times and Curie four.

Led by Dartmouth recruit Jackson Munro, New Trier (12-1) is the No. 3 seed with Chicago Heights Bloom (7-2) fourth.

West playing in Pekin

Moline is the top seed in the 16-team Pekin Tournament that begins Monday and concludes Wednesday. Rockford Boylan is the second seed with Chicago Mount Carmel third and Lake Park fourth.

Normal West begins play Monday at 9:30 p.m. against Pattonville (Mo.). The Pirates feature 6-6 Saint Louis recruit Kellen Thames.

The Wildcats are 5-3 and paced by the 13 points and five rebounds per outing of senior Max Ziebarth. Junior Logan Sluder chips in 8.9 points and senior Jono Edmonson 8.1.

“We started off the season really well with Intercity,” West coach Ed Hafermann said. “The last couple games we played some really tough opponents that are very physical. We need to match that part of the game. We have to focus on not having empty possessions and hitting open shots when we have them.”

Prairie Central a top seed

Prairie Central is the top seed in a Monday through Thursday event.

The Hawks were undefeated before being upset by Deer Creek-Mackinaw. The Hawks and the No. 8 seed Chiefs could meet again in the second round of the tournament.

“We start four juniors and one senior. We have no returning starters,” Prairie Central coach Darin Bazzell said. “We need to work on some things and clean up some of our turnovers and decision making. But overall I’m happy with the progress they are showing.”

The Hawks’ top scorers have been Dylan Bazzell (15.4) and Drew Haberkorn (12.5).

Warrensburg-Latham is the second seed with Peoria Christian third and Petersburg PORTA fourth. Tremont and Roanoke-Benson also are part of the 16-team field.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

