Normal West High School’s Kylen Smith has been named co-Player of the Year with Peoria Manual’s Gerron Trapps on the Big 12 Conference boys basketball all-star team.

Smith was a unanimous choice on the Big 12 first team and was joined by teammate Logan Sluder.

Other first team members were Jaheem Webber and Braylon Roman of Normal Community, Bloomington’s Niko Newsome, Manual’s Trapps and Deitrich Richardson, Mikequese Taylor of Peoria High, Peoria Richwoods’ Marquel Newsome and Tavie Smith and Peoria Notre Dame’s Cooper Koch.

Area players on the second team were Nate Moore and Gavin Camp of West and Bloomington’s Adam Beasley.

Honorable mention selections from area teams were Robbie Brent of NCHS and Tanner Cupples of West.

Girls Big 12

Peoria’s Aaliyah Guyton was chosen girls Big 12 Player of the Year and was joined as unanimous first team selections by Sophia Feeney of NCHS, Peoria’s Denali Craig Edwards, Mya Wardle of Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods’ Kamryn Heider.

Other first team members were NCHS’ Olivia Corson, BHS’ Katie Barger, Notre Dame’s Kaitlin Cassidy, Richwoods’ Lexi Baer and Addy McLeod of Champaign Central.

Area players on the second team were Emily Kobel of Normal West and Ali Ince and Giana Rawlings of NCHS.

Honorable mention picks included Joselyn Gale and Meredith Bertsche of West and BHS’ Tina Lenard.

Photos: Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament 2022