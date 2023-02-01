Normal Community sweeps basketball doubleheader from Mahomet-Seymour

NORMAL — The school record for wins in a season is a realistic goal for Normal Community's girls basketball team.

Maybe that's why there was no mercy against Mahomet-Seymour on Tuesday night at the NCHS Gym.

"We came in knowing they were a 20-win team, and we took it to them right off the bat," said Iron senior point guard Sophia Feeney.

NCHS used a 20-3 run, capped by Feeney's 3-pointer, to take a 23-6 lead early in the second quarter. The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Iron registered their 25th win, three away from tying the mark of the 1995 Class AA State Tournament fourth-place finishers, with a 55-30 nonconference win.

That was the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader on Mental Health Awareness Night. The NCHS' defense converted steals into layups to take control while beating Mahomet-Seymour, 65-49.

"In practice we work a lot on defense and we truly believe defense turns into offense," said NCHS senior guard Robbie Brent. "We work hard on that in practice and that created a lot of points for us tonight."

Girls

The Iron, who improved to 25-3, have three regular-season games left before the postseason begins and could secure the school wins record in the first game of regionals.

"We told our team we're more about winning and I don't want to be just about that (the school record)," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney, Sophia's father. "But this team deserves some stuff like that. They're a great group of human beings. It would be fun if they got a legacy like that."

NCHS had seven of its nine 3-pointers in the first half, the final trey by Olivia Corson with a second left, to build a 35-14 advantage. Another Corson 3-pointer with three seconds left in the third quarter gave NCHS a 45-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chloe Janssen's basket with 5:33 left upped the Iron's lead to 53-22 and triggered a running clock against the Bulldogs (20-8).

"We're just trying to get better right now. We know we have some tough teams coming up," said Sophia Feeney. "We're big on shooting 3s right now. So we need to drive some more to the paint. Other than that, we're doing a pretty good job."

Dave Feeney doesn't mind his team shooting 3s, but would like to see paint touches before kicking out to open shooters outside the arc.

"We settle at times, especially once we hit some early, then sometimes we start to feel it and we say a lot of times that can be fool's gold," he said. "We have a lot of kids who can shoot it and I want them to shoot it with confidence, but in third quarter we only took two 2s."

Corson led NCHS with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Feeney added 13 points while Giana Rawlings scored 11. Savannah Orgeron paced Mahomet-Seymour with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Iron have Senior Night on Wednesday against Springfield before finishing the regular season Saturday at Bradley-Bourbonnais and Feb. 9 at Danville.

Boys

The Ironmen (14-12) came in losing three of their last four games. But junior Braylon Roman and Brent triggered a fast-break attack with steals and deflections that helped NCHS to a 31-24 halftime lead.

"I thought our defense, especially in the first half, really changed the game," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "We were able to get some steals on their passes in the halfcourt and turn them into layups. It made it a lot easier for things after that."

NCHS led by double digits for most of the second half against the Bulldogs (8-14). Roman paced the Ironmen with 14 points while 6-foot-9 center Jaheem Webber added 12 points. Brent contributed nine points as nine NCHS players scored.

"This is a great Tuesday night nonconference game to fine-tune things," said Witzig. "We're trying to get better every game because we've had a rough stretch and lost some close games and some games we've gotten it taken to us."

NCHS travels to Danville for a Big 12 Conference game Friday before facing defending Class 1A state champion Yorkville Christian in Saturday's Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West.

"I feel we're heading in the right direction and tonight was a good stride for that," said Brent, whose team has five regular-season games remaining. "We have to keep it going."

Senior guard Adam Dyer led Mahomet-Seymour with 16 points. The Bulldogs committed 17 turnovers.

"We have to work on our defense and guys getting on the same page on offense," said Witzig. "Braylon had some nice passes to guys for layups. We shared the ball well tonight."

