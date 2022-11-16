Normal Community, Normal West grab Intercity Tournament victories

NORMAL – According to Normal Community High School junior Olivia Corson, “things didn’t always go as planned” Wednesday at the Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament.

Yet the Iron’s speed, defense and depth gave them a healthy margin for error that NCHS turned into a 53-41 victory over Central Catholic.

“Normal is just good from top to bottom. They are going to be a fun team to watch for the rest of the year,” said Saints coach Debbie Coffman. “I was happy how our kids performed. We gave them a game and fought through a lot of things.”

NCHS canned four of its seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to build a cushion that withstood a three-point final period while moving to 2-0.

“We had times we could have really put them away,” Iron coach Dave Feeney said. “We got lackadaisical with the basketball and didn’t finish some plays.”

In Wednesday’s first game, Normal West defeated University High 48-19.

The tournament resumes Friday with U High facing Central Catholic at 6 p.m. and Normal West meeting Bloomington at 7:30.

NCHS-Central

NCHS carried a 34-22 lead into halftime when Olivia Corson scored on a drive with four seconds left.

After Central Catholic’s Medley Schnierle hit a 3-pointer to bring the Saints within 34-25 in the third quarter, the Iron went on a 14-2 run that featured two treys from Sophia Feeney and one each off the fingertips of Corson and Lauren Hlava.

“When we get stops without fouling and get out in transition and get a flow to the game, we are really good,” Feeney said. “At times, we shot the ball really well when we were shooting the ball in rhythm.”

Central Catholic (1-1) forced 10 of NCHS’ 20 turnovers in the fourth quarter to whittle a 21-point deficit to 12.

“We did well keeping our composure,” said Corson. “Sophia did a really good job of stepping up and leading us late in the fourth quarter. I think we definitely saw things we need to improve on. That’s what these games are for to see what we need to work on and get better for the rest of the season.”

Corson topped NCHS with 13 point, Ali Ince added 11 and Hlava nine.

Schnierle led the Saints with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Cate Uhren chipped in 11 and Lauren Emm had 10 with a team-high six rebounds.

West-U High

In its season opener, West’s pressure defense was too much for U High, which committed 40 turnovers.

“We want to apply a lot of pressure and keep high energy,” Wildcats coach Darrelynn Dunn said. “Most importantly, we want to hang our hat on our defense. We know if we can get our defense going early, we can get out in transition and get some easy buckets.”

West stormed out to a 20-4 advantage through one quarter with Joselyn Gale and Meredith Bertsche firing in 3-pointers. Gale scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the opening period.

“I think we have the talent,” Gale said. “We have mostly seniors, and we’re all just determined for success.”

West led 31-10 at halftime.

“We obviously need to improve,” said U High coach Laura Sellers. “We don’t have any experience. We’ve got to use this tournament as motivation to get better.”

Bertsche added 10 points and Jocelyn Cottone-Sullivan grabbed a team-high six rebounds for West.

“We’ve got a pretty balanced team. We feel like we can score on all three levels,” Dunn said. “We try to share the wealth and make sure everybody is staying in the flow of the game so they can’t double down on one or two people.”

Kari Merriweather and Elise Hahn scored five points each for the Pioneers. Merriweather pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.